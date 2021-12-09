Football Black List: Grassroots sports campaigner Nana Badu wins Cyrille Regis Award

Nana Badu, a leading grassroots sports campaigner, has been named as the inaugural recipient of the Cyrille Regis Award at the annual Football Black List.

The founder of volunteer organisation Badu Sports is recognised for his work over the last year in helping empower and educate children and young people through sports in the community across north and east London.

The award winner was chosen by the family of former West Brom striker Regis at an online celebration evening held at the National Football Museum in Manchester on Thursday.

Badu paid tribute to other grassroots community organisations in his acceptance speech.

The Football Black List, founded by Rodney Hinds and Leon Mann in 2008, is a Premier League-backed initiative that recognises positive influencers from the Black community in various areas of the sport.

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, former Wolves and Tottenham boss and Arsenal Women's Nikita Parris were among this year's award winners announced in October.

The names in the seven Football Black List categories are decided by a panel of experts with representatives from the Premier League, Professional Footballers' Association, League Managers' Association, EFL and anti-racism group Kick It Out.

Sky Sports News presenter Ade Oladipo was included in the media category, while Sky Sports' Kyle Walker was named in the Ones to Watch.

Football Black List 2021 in full

Players Off The Pitch

Anita Asante, Aston Villa Women

Cyrus Christie, Fulham

Ivan Toney, Brentford

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United and England

Nikita Parris, Arsenal Women and England

Administration

Dayne Matthieu, head of safeguarding and welfare, Tottenham Hotspur

Fleur Robinson, chief executive, Wrexham

Paul Monekosso Cleal, equality advisor, Premier League

Sarah Ebanja, chief executive, Tottenham Hotspur Foundation

Steve Smithies, chief executive, Cheshire FA

Coaching and Management

Darren Moore, manager, Sheffield Wednesday

Justin Cochrane, head of player development, Manchester United

Nuno Espirito Santo, manager, Tottenham Hotspur

Paul Hall, Under-23 head coach, QPR; assistant manager, Jamaica

William Boye, chairman and manager, Ashford Town Women and Girls' FC

Commercial

Claudia Wilmot, operations director, Leaders in Sport

Gus Hurdle, executive producer, EA Sports

Javan Odegah, strategic account executive, Leaders in Sport

Remmie Williams, commercial manager, the FA

Simbi Sonuga, senior account manager, Octagon

Community and Grassroots

Andrew Laylor, school partnership officer - Manchester United Foundation

Aneequa Prescod-Wright, coach, Hackney Laces FC

Billy Grant, England fan/podcast/blogger, Beesotted

Jawahir Roble, football coach and referee, Jason Roberts Foundation

Patsy Andrews, grassroots referee, the FA

LGBTQ+

Amy Allard-Dunbar, youth panel education officer, Football v Homophobia

Media

Ade Oladipo, presenter, DAZN/talkSPORT/Sky Sports

Alex Scott, presenter, Football Focus

Andrew Spence, series producer, Unedited

Fadumo Olow, social media sports editor, The Telegraph

Helen Campbell, multi-camera director, Premier League Productions

Practitioners

Aji Ajibola, referee, FA Council

Daniel Mills, educator, Show Racism the Red Card

Drew Christie, chair, BCOMS

Jackie Ferdinand, director of safeguarding & inclusion, West Ham United

Liz Ward, director of programmes, Stonewall

Ones To Watch

Ajani Pile-Gray, creative director, 3LanceMedia

Jamie Dapaah, equality, diversity and inclusion executive, Fulham FC

Kyle Walker, presenter and reporter, Sky Sports News

Lauren Ferdinand, team assistant, Refresh Sports

Liam Loftus, presenter/content creator, BBC Sport

Rhys Denton, youth coach, Reading FC

Richard Amofa, editor, The Athletic

Sian Marie Fitzpatrick, youth mentor, head coach, manager of Millwall Academy and The Wall

Susan Fagbohun, producer, ITV Sport

Zem Clarke, graphic designer and illustrator