Brentford co-director of football Rasmus Akersen to step down at the end of the year

Brentford’s co-director of football Rasmus Ankersen will step down from the role at the end of this year, the club have confirmed.

The 38-year-old joined the Bees in May 2015 and will also be stepping down from the club's board, leaving Phil Giles as the club's sole director of football.

Together, the pair have enjoyed a successful six-and-a-half years which has seen Brentford finish third in the Championship in two consecutive seasons and promoted to the Premier League via the Play-Offs in May.

Ankersen was also integral in the appointment of fellow Dane Thomas Frank as head coach in October 2018 following the departure of Dean Smith to Aston Villa.

On his departure to set-up a sports investment firm, Ankersen said: "I am an entrepreneur by heart and to help build the fundamentals and the system that have enabled the club to reach the Premier League has been a thrilling and satisfying experience in every way.

"I am really proud of what we have achieved together over the last seven years, and I feel lucky to have worked with incredible people who have also become my friends on the journey.

"Everything good comes to an end and I always hoped that when this day arrived, I would be able to leave Brentford in a good state and I am pleased that the club is now stronger than ever."

Brentford owner Matthew Benham added: "He leaves us at a time when we are at our highest league position for more than 70 years and with good leadership in place on and off the field.

"I am sure Phil, together with Thomas and our excellent football staff, will continue to lead us forward on the pitch."