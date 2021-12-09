Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Brentford vs Watford. Premier League.

Brentford Community Stadium.

Brentford 0

    Watford 0

      Latest Premier League Odds

      Brentford vs Watford: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, TV channel, kick-off time

      Brentford will be missing Sergi Canos and Ivan Toney; Ken Sema returns for Watford, but Adam Masina unavailable; watch Brentford vs Watford live on Friday Night Football on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm; kick-off 8pm.

      Thursday 9 December 2021 16:21, UK

      Brentford vs Watford
      Image: Watch Brentford vs Watford live on Sky Sports

      Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brentford vs Watford in the Premier League on Friday Night Football; kick-off 8pm.

      Team news

      Brentford will be without suspended forward Sergi Canos and striker Ivan Toney for the Premier League match against Watford.

      The versatile Canos, who has played at wing-back in the Premier League this season, sits out a one-game ban after receiving his fifth booking in Sunday's draw at Leeds.

      Toney is still unavailable after missing out at Elland Road due to Covid-19, but defender Mads Bech Sorensen is back in contention after recovering from the virus.

      Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

      A preview of the weekend's Premier League matches, including Southampton's trip to Arsenal, Chelsea against Leeds and Liverpool vs Aston Villa

      Watford could have winger Ken Sema back in contention after he returned to full training this week following a knee problem.

      Trending

      The Hornets, though, will again be without left-back Adam Masina, who picked up a minor thigh strain during the defeat against Chelsea.

      Defender Francisco Sierralta (hamstring) is stepping up his recovery, while Ismaila Sarr (knee), goalkeeper Ben Foster (hip), Nicolas Nkoulou, Peter Etebo (thigh) and Kwadwo Baah (ankle) all remain sidelined.

      Also See:

      How to follow

      Brentford
      Watford

      Friday 10th December 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

      Brentford vs Watford is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm on Friday; kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

      Last time out...

      Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Leeds and Brentford

      Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Watford

      Opta stats

      • This will be the first-ever top-flight meeting between Brentford and Watford, with the two sides having already previously met in the second, third and fourth tiers of English football.
      • Brentford are unbeaten in their last eight league games played on a Friday (W6 D2) since a 2-0 home loss to Fulham in November 2016. The Bees' first ever Premier League game was a 2-0 victory over Arsenal, played on the opening Friday of this campaign.
      • Watford are the only team yet to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League this season, while the Hornets have conceded more Premier League goals than any other side since Claudio Ranieri's first game in charge (19).
      • Brentford's first eight home Premier League goals have all been scored by different players (Canós, Nørgaard, Pinnock, Janelt, Wissa, Zanka, Henry & Toney), only the third team in Premier League history to achieve that, after Liverpool (first nine) and Wimbledon (first nine), both in 1992.
      • Watford's Josh King has been directly involved in nine goals in his last nine away starts in the Premier League (6 goals, 3 assists), although the Norwegian has only found the net in two of his 26 away appearances in London, scoring against Crystal Palace in 2016 and 2019 for Bournemouth.
      Win £250,000 with Super 6!

      Win £250,000 with Super 6!

      Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

      Around Sky

      Christmas is for Football

      Get More from Sky Cinema