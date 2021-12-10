Brentford 2-1 Watford: Bryan Mbeumo nets last-gasp penalty to lift Bees to ninth

Two goals in the last six minutes capped by Bryan Mbeumo's last-gasp penalty earned Brentford a stunning late 2-1 comeback win over Watford on Friday Night Football.

Mbeumo left Claudio Ranieri stony-faced on the sidelines as his side crumbled late on to throw away three points which would have lifted them six points above the drop zone.

The Hornets took a first-half lead as they made the most of the absence of two of the Bees' first-choice back three, with Dennis left unmarked to nod home Tom Cleverley's corner just before the half-hour mark, with the hosts out of sorts with a number of their key players unavailable.

Among those missing was top scorer Ivan Toney, and in his absence they failed to test Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann until the 74th minute, when Vitaly Janelt cut in off the right and forced him into a full-length save.

But as Thomas Frank urged his players forward they finally found a way through with six minutes to go, when a half-cleared corner was returned to the box and Jansson, whose last goal had come for Leeds in February 2019, scored from close range.

And deep into injury time, William Ekong's sliding challenge on Saman Ghoddos left the substitute on the floor and Michael Oliver pointing to the spot, from where Mbeumo beat Bachmann from 12 yards to move Brentford ninth in the table - and 11 points clear of the bottom three themselves.

Brentford now host Manchester United in the Premier League at 7.30pm on Tuesday, while Watford are at Burnley at 7.30pm on Wednesday.