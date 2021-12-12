Women's Super League round-up: Man City survive Birmingham scare

Manchester City were made to work for a second successive WSL victory as they came from behind twice to beat a plucky Birmingham side 3-2 at St Andrew's.

Gareth Taylor's City could have been ahead inside five minutes, when Ellen White struck the post, and after Lauren Hemp and Caroline Weir had missed the target in a dominant opening period for the visitors, the Blues took the lead with 28 minutes on the clock, when Christie Murray swept home a penalty following a foul on Veatriki Sarri.

The visitors - who had thrashed Aston Villa 5-0 in their last outing on November 20 - responded in style when Georgia Stanway thumped in a superb equaliser from distance, but it was second-bottom Birmingham who then restored their lead as Louise Quinn found the net from inside the box.

Hemp then made it 2-2 at the break when she nodded in an inviting cross from Hayley Raso and while an organised Blues side held firm for the majority of the second half, they could not prevent White from slotting in after a cut-back from Khadija Shaw.

Image: Man Utd Women won their first game since October 3 against Brighton

In the day's early kick off, Manchester United recorded their first win in five games as they beat Brighton 2-0 at the People's Pension Stadium in Crawley.

Marc Skinner's visitors created the better chances throughout but were repeatedly kept at bay by authoritative defending from Victoria Williams and brave goalkeeping from Megan Walsh, who had batted away almost everything she had faced during the first half.

But on the stroke of half-time, she was beaten when Ella Toone collected a short corner and hit a shot from the edge of the box that was helped over the line by Hayley Ladd.

United then killed off the game with just over 20 minutes to play when Alessia Russo went on a rampaging run down the right flank and crossed for Vilde Boe Risa, who converted from close range.

Meanwhile, Everton and West Ham played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Walton Hall Park.

The Hammers took the lead when Zaneta Wyne tucked over the line after being located by Katerina Svitkova, but the hosts earned a share of the spoils when Toni Duggan fired in a half-volley with 14 minutes to play.