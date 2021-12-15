Italy vs Argentina: Wembley on course to host first final between champions of Europe and South America in June

Wembley is on course to host the first edition of a new intercontinental event between the champions of Europe and South America.

European football's governing body UEFA had already announced Italy and Argentina would meet in June, but have now confirmed the date of the match - June 1 - and that it will be played in London.

Wembley is understood to be the preferred venue for the match known as the 'Finalissima' but UEFA has not yet confirmed that.

Image: Wembley is the preferred venue to host the match between Italy and Argentina

It is part of a renewed memorandum of understanding between UEFA and South American confederation CONMEBOL which now extends to 2028, and covers two further editions of the showpiece match in addition to the game next year.

The renewed alliance between the confederations is significant at a time when both have publicly expressed their opposition to FIFA proposals to reform the international match calendar, which include playing a World Cup every two years.

A global summit of FIFA's 211 national member associations is due to take place on Monday.

Image: Argentina beat Brazil to win the Copa America in July

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has previously spoken about his ambition to present a consensus position to the associations at that meeting.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, who has previously said European countries would boycott the World Cup if the plans were approved, is set to face the media after a meeting of his organisation's executive committee on Thursday.