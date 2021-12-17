Premier League betting: Back Wolves to deny Chelsea and no cards at Newcastle, says Jones Knows

Back Wolves to get a result vs Chelsea and Martin Atkinson to keep his cards in his pocket in Newcastle vs Man City at 5/1, says Jones Knows.

How did our bets do in midweek?

No joy for our 12/1 poke on Declan Rice to have a shot on target from outside the box and Arsenal to beat West Ham. Mikel Arteta's team showed yet again their confidence when playing at home and did the business but Rice never was really let off the leash enough to get forward and support his attackers, especially when Vladimir Coufal was dismissed for two yellow cards.

Rice remains a player of interest for shots from outside the box though. I just wished I kept the same faith with Jonjo Shelvey at Anfield. He'd been on my radar for a goal ever since Eddie Howe has given him more licence to be a playmaker but I laughed off the 33/1 quotes for him to score from outside the box vs Liverpool, thinking I'd want another three added to the price.

Shelvey scored from outside the box, making the 33/1 shot look like a steal. If only we were on. Story of my life.

P+L = +38

My focus is on Sunday's games for the main play this weekend. I'm keen to be against Chelsea for starters.

Thomas Tuchel was at a loss to explain how they didn't comfortably beat Everton on Thursday, calling it a freak result. It's true they found Jordan Pickford in top form but what worried me was their lack of sustained, quality attacks in the final 20 minutes when they were chasing a winner. It was the same in the 3-2 win over Leeds where two Jorginho penalties got them out of jail. Chelsea are seemingly finding it tough to break through low block defences without the influence and natural goal instincts of Romelu Lukaku.

And, well-organised low block defences don't come tighter than Wolves, who could be set to send Tuchel's frustrations levels off the scale in this one. Bruno Lage's team have conceded only 14 goals this season - only Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool have shipped fewer.

I can see this game going down a familiar low scoring path. Wolves took four points off Chelsea last season, coming from behind to win 2-1 in this fixture. And at the prices, I'm happy to back them to win or draw on the double chance.

Live Renault Super Sunday Sunday 19th December 1:00pm

The double can hopefully be completed by a quiet game for cards between Newcastle and Manchester City, live on Sky Sports.

My eyes have wandered to the cards markets with the likelihood of Allan Saint-Maximin being ruled out for this one. The French winger picked up a muscular injury at Liverpool and hobbled off and with him unavailable, the chances of cards drops significantly.

Manchester City's fixtures against bottom-half teams have a tendency to produce a low card count anyway due to the one-sided nature of the match where the game could be over by 60 minutes. In six of their eight meetings with bottom-10 teams this season, there has been less than three cards in the match. When you throw a lenient official into the mix in the shape of Martin Atkinson, who has shown less than three cards in five of his last seven matches and averages just 2.3 cards per 90 minutes this season, then the under 30 bookings points looks worth taking at 6/5 with Sky Bet.

That bet and the Wolves double chance leaves us with a 5/1 double to play.