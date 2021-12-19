Premier League: Managers voice concerns about impact of Covid on fixture list integrity

Jurgen Klopp says it is has become impossible for the Premier League to continue with its current fixture list ahead of a crunch meeting between the league and clubs on Monday.

In the face of a surging number of Covid cases, the Premier League is scheduled to return to action with a full round of games across Boxing Day and December 27 with another round then held across December 28, 29 and 30.

While the Premier League has confirmed its "intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible", the league will meet with clubs on Monday amid mounting pressure for the fixture list to be revised.

After his side's pulsating 2-2 draw at Tottenham, Klopp, who had previously voiced his opposition to a proposed 'circuit breaker', argued the league needed to reconsider its Christmas plans.

"We've played Wednesday, Sunday and now Tuesday, it's not possible - we don't have the players. It can happen we might have another case or two so players will have to quarantine," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"The 26th and the 28th - it's really not possible. We would prefer to play but we need help with the fixtures. The big thing we all have to talk about is if we can carry on or not, but if we carry on we can't carry on like usual.

"If we don't play anymore and we have a break, I'm fine with that too. They said before corona that we were a bit busy. And now corona gives us a proper punch and tells us we can't carry on like this."

Only four Premier League games were staged this weekend with Aston Villa vs Burnley postponed just two hours before kick-off.

On Thursday, Brentford boss Thomas Frank had urged the entire round to be called off.

"We think we should postpone the full round of Premier League games this weekend," said Frank. "To postpone this round and also the Carabao Cup round would give everyone a week at least, or four or five days to clean and do everything at the training ground so everything is clean and you break the chain."

Newcastle counterpart Eddie Howe also expressed his concerns about carrying on.

"I think health and safety is the first [concern]," said Howe. "Everyone's individual lives matter, we have to put that at the forefront of everything. After that, I think the integrity of the competition is key, because you don't want to see disparity in games."

Chelsea said they were 'very disappointed' by the Premier League's rejection of their request for Sunday's game at Wolves to be called off.

"We thought we had a strong case regarding the security and health of the players. We have seven positive cases, every day more positive cases coming in," said Thomas Tuchel.

"We were made to travel in the bus three hours together, in meetings together, dinners, lunch and the situation does not feel like it is going to stop if we keep on doing this. We applied for not playing to give us some time to get the situation under control and it was rejected."

After his side's 0-0 draw at Molineux, Tuchel added: "We are just worried about the safety of our players. We are concerned about their health.

"I understand everyone saying we still have 14 players but look who the players are. You have Trevor Chalobah playing after two training sessions, Mateo Kovacic after one training session, N'Golo Kante after one training session.

"We are putting the players at risk but this was the decision. At some point, we will pay the price, for sure."

What are the Premier League rules around postponements?

The 2021/22 Premier League handbook includes Covid protocols, and states the Premier League board will "only permit the rearrangement or postponement of a league match in exceptional circumstances".

The board make calls on a case-by-case basis, and by way of guidance the Premier League says permission for a postponement will not be granted if a club have 14 or more players from their squad list available.

In a statement, the Premier League added it would "assess a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of the Covid-19 outbreak at the club; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match.

"The Board must also consider the wider risks to the opposition and other people the club may come into contact with."