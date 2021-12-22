The Football Association is looking into claims about former leading referee David Elleray's conduct that are as yet unproven; it is understood the allegations against Elleray have been made by former FA staff members

David Elleray to step down as FA referees' chief ahead of investigation

David Elleray is to step down from his role as chair of the Football Association referees' committee at the end of the season.

The FA is launching an independent investigation into allegations against the former leading referee.

The claims against him have been made by former FA staff members and are understood to relate to alleged racist comments.

The investigation is set to start in the New Year.

Back in 2014, Elleray was investigated by the FA after he made an alleged comment about the skin colour of a black former employee.

Elleray apologised and took an equality and diversity training course.

The 67-year-old became a Football League referee in 1983 and spent 20 years as a top-flight official.

He took charge of the 1994 FA Cup final when Manchester United defeated Chelsea to clinch the double, as well as the Euro 96 final between Germany and the Czech Republic at Wembley.

Elleray retired in 2003, having refereed over 1,500 matches including 64 international fixtures. He later became a referee assessor for FIFA and UEFA.