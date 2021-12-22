David Elleray to step down as FA referees' chief next summer as investigation into racism claims begins

The Football Association is looking into claims about former leading referee David Elleray's conduct that are as yet unproven; it is understood the allegations against Elleray have been made by former FA staff members

David Elleray is to step down from his role as chair of the Football Association referees' committee at the end of the season, with an investigation into claims he made racist comments to begin in the New Year.

The FA is launching an independent probe via a law firm into the allegations, which have been made by former FA staff members.

The 67-year-old is chair of the FA referees' committee and is technical director at IFAB, who are the global game's rule-makers.

Back in 2014, Elleray was investigated by the FA after he made an alleged comment about the skin colour of a black former employee. He subsequently apologised and took an equality and diversity training course.

Ellaray became a Football League referee in 1983 and spent 20 years as a top-flight official.

He took charge of the 1994 FA Cup final when Manchester United defeated Chelsea to clinch the double, as well as the Euro 96 final between Germany and the Czech Republic at Wembley.

Elleray retired in 2003, having refereed over 1,500 matches including 64 international fixtures. He later became a referee assessor for FIFA and UEFA.