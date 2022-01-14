Tottenham Women vs West Ham Women live on Sky Sports, plus the weekend's Women's Super League previews

The latest team news and stats for the weekend's Women's Super League action, including Tottenham vs West Ham live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

Team news

Manchester United have mixed news ahead of hosting Birmingham, with Kirsty Smith, Carrie Jones and Jackie Groenen all back in training and potentially involved in the game.

However, Lucy Staniforth's knee injury will see her miss Saturday's match.

Birmingham also have one notable absentee with Marie Hourihan also sidelined, but Emily Whelan is available after recovering from Covid-19. Loan goalkeeper Emily Ramsey could face her parent club after keeping a clean sheet against Arsenal last weekend.

Opta stats

Manchester United have won all three of their previous WSL clashes with Birmingham City by an aggregate score of 9-2.

Manchester United are looking to win their third straight Women's Super League match, something they have yet to manage this season. They haven't won three in a row without conceding in the same campaign since October 2019.

Birmingham City defeated Arsenal in their last FA WSL game. Birmingham started the day bottom of the table and had not won a league match since November 2020, while Arsenal started the day top of the table and had not lost a league match since February 2021.

After winning their last home game 5-0 against Aston Villa, Manchester United could win consecutive home matches for the first time under Marc Skinner in the FA WSL. They scored as many goals in their win against Villa as they had in their previous four home matches under Skinner (5).

How to follow: Follow the latest scores across Sky Sports' digital platforms with match highlights available from midnight on Sunday.

Team news

Anna Patten could make her debut for Aston Villa after signing on loan from Arsenal last week, but there is less good news for the hosts with Remi Allen, Ramona Petzelberger and Elisha N'Dow all looking likely to miss Saturday's game with Manchester City.

The Asia Cup robs the Villans of Australian international Emily Gilenik, while Man City are also without Hayley Raso and Alanna Kennedy who are also part of the Australia squad.

Ellie Roebuck and Chloe Kelly will definitely miss out for the visitors while Caroline Weir is also a doubt.

Opta stats

In FA WSL history, only Yeovil (5.4 v Chelsea) and Doncaster (5 v Man City) concede a higher number of goals on average per game than Aston Villa have in their three games with the Citizens (4.7).

Manchester City have won three successive FA WSL games in a single season for the first time since a 12-game run between December 2020 and April 2021, scoring 14 times across those three games.

Aston Villa have conceded three goals and scored none in the opening 15 minutes of FA WSL matches this season - their -3 goal difference during this period of play is the worst of any side this season.

Manchester City have won 11 of their last 13 away games in the FA WSL (D1 L1), including each of their last three. Their 6-0 victory against Brighton last time out saw them keep a clean sheet on the road for only the second time this season in league action.

Aston Villa have only attempted six shots following high turnovers this season in the FA WSL, the fewest of any side.

How to follow: Follow the latest scores across Sky Sports' digital platforms with match highlights available from midnight on Sunday.

Team news

Summer Leicester signing Abbi Grant looks set to finally complete a first WSL 90 minutes for the club after coming through the midweek Continental Cup defeat to Manchester City unscathed.

The Foxes have no new injury concerns from that game and may welcome back Jess Sigsworth and Natasha Flint, who both missed the defeat to Reading in the club's last league game.

There should be no new problems for Brighton although Hope Powell may be keen to shuffle her back on the back of last weekend's 6-0 hammering by City.

However Rinsola Babajide, who was on loan with the Seagulls for the first half of the season, has left to join Spanish side Real Betis.

Opta stats

Leicester and Brighton's only previous meeting in any competition was the reverse fixture between the sides back in November, with the Seagulls winning 1-0 at home.

Brighton have lost each of their last three FA WSL matches, failing to score a single goal while conceding 10 goals themselves. The Seagulls last lost four consecutive matches in this competition back in December 2018.

Leicester City won their last FA WSL against Birmingham City and could win consecutive home league matches for the time since winning their final eight at home in the FA Women's Championship last season.

None of Brighton's last 21 FA WSL matches have finished level, winning 11 and losing 10. Only one side has ever had a longer run of games without drawing in the FA WSL - Arsenal between April 2018 and November 2020 (46 games).

Leicester have scored only five goals after 11 FA WSL games this season. The last side to score fewer goals at this stage were Liverpool in 2019-20 (3). Should they fail to score in this match, only Yeovil Town in 2017-18 (0) will have scored fewer after 12 matches.

How to follow: Follow the latest in our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms with match highlights available from midnight on Monday.

Team news

Stian Blackstenius is in line for her Arsenal debut after signing for the club this week, and Tobin Heath and Leah Williamson, who have both been out with injury, may add further to Jonas Eidevall's options having returned to training.

Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley and Lydia Williams are away on international duty at the Asia Cup.

Little has changed in the Reading camp with the possibility for Kelly Chambers to name an unchanged side from the one which beat Leicester last weekend.

Opta stats

Arsenal have won nine of their 11 Women's Super League clashes with Reading (D2), maintaining a 100% winning record on home soil in this fixture (5/5).

Only Notts County (12 v both Arsenal and Birmingham) have faced an opponent more often without managing a single victory than Reading's 11-game run with Arsenal within the WSL.

Arsenal have scored exactly six goals in each of their last two home league matches with Reading (6-0 in 2018 & 6-1 in 2020), netting three in both the first and second half of both games.

After losing five consecutive FA WSL matches without scoring between May and October, Reading have since won five of their last six (D1), keeping a clean sheet in all five victories.

Reading have won each of their last three FA WSL matches, and could win four in a row in the competition for the first very time.

Arsenal's Beth Mead (34) needs one more assist to equal Karen Carney (35) as the player with the most assists in Women's Super League history.

How to follow: Follow the latest in our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms with match highlights available from midnight on Monday.

Live WSL Sunday 16th January 6:30pm

Team news

Tottenham have been hit by the loss of Tang Jiali, Kyah Simon and Cho So-hyun who are away on international duty at the Asia Cup.

Eveliina Summanen is a new arrival in the Spurs camp but will miss out on Sunday's game.

West Ham are finally back in action after a long wait with two new faces, Halle Houssein and Emma Snerle, in the squad after signing earlier this month.

Asia Cup absences have also hit the Hammers, meaning Mackenzie Arnold, Tameka Yallop and Yui Hasegawa are all unavailable.

Adriana Leon is also absent due to a knee injury.

Opta stats

Spurs have only lost one of their five previous WSL matches with West Ham (W3 D1), though it was in the reverse fixture in November, with Dagny Brynjarsdottir netting the only goal of the game for the Hammers.

West Ham have failed to win any of their first WSL games in a calendar year, with the Hammers picking up just one point across those matches (D1 L3).

Tottenham have picked up 23 points from their last 11 WSL games (W7 D2 L2), just one fewer than in their 25 top-flight matches beforehand (W6 D6 L13).

No side has recovered more points from losing positions than Tottenham in the Women's Super League this season (7, the same as Man City), who have won two of the five matches in which they've fallen behind (D1 L2).

West Ham are the only side yet to concede a single goal in the first 30 minutes of an FA WSL match this season - the earliest goal they've conceded was scored in the 33rd minute (Inessa Kaagman for Brighton in September).

How to follow: Watch Tottenham Women vs West Ham Women live on Sky Sports Football from 6.30pm on Sunday; kick-off 6.45pm. Follow the latest in our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including in-game clips and free match highlights shortly after full time.