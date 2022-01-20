Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of child sex offences has bail extended until April 17

Player - who has not been named - has been suspended by his club pending a police investigation; Police have extended bail until April 17 while enquiries continue into allegations of child sex offences

A Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of child sex offences has had his bail extended until April 17.

The man, who cannot be named, was initially arrested on July 16, 2021 and has now had his bail extended on four occasions, as police continue their investigation.

The player's club has previously confirmed he has been suspended pending the police investigation.

They added: "The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time."

Contempt of court warning for social media users

The Attorney General has issued a warning to people who might post messages regarding the case on social media.

"Everyone is innocent until proven guilty, and everyone deserves a fair trial," said The Rt Hon Michael Ellis QC MP.

"A misjudged tweet or post could have grave repercussions and interfere with a trial.

"It could mean a trial is delayed or at worst stopped, because a fair trial isn't possible.

"So I would caution everyone, don't get in the way of justice being done.

"The Attorney General's Office will monitor the situation and we will review any contempt of court allegations made to us."

The Attorney General's Office recently ran a campaign, entitled #ThinkBeforeYouPost, warning against the consequences of prejudicing the judicial process via social media.