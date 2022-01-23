La Liga leaders Real Madrid fight back to draw with Elche - European round-up

La Liga leaders Real Madrid fought back from two goals down at home to rescue a 2-2 draw against lowly Elche on Sunday thanks to a last-gasp Eder Militao goal in stoppage time.

Real Madrid, who missed a first-half penalty, wasted a golden opportunity to widen the gap at the top of the table after second-placed Sevilla stumbled at home with a draw against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Elche opened a two-goal lead with their only two shots on target as Lucas Boye netted in the first half and Pere Milla scored after the break.

Luka Modric reduced the deficit with a penalty after 82 minutes and Vinicius Junior found Militao inside the six-yard box in the 92nd minute and he headed in the equaliser.

The goal denied Elche a first win at the Bernabeu stadium in 25 visits.

Real dominated from the beginning and were denied on three occasions by Elche 'keeper Edgar Badia, who made fine saves to keep out shots from Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Vinicius in the first half.

Benzema missed a penalty with his effort going a few inches over the crossbar after Vinicius was fouled inside the area. It was Benzema's first penalty miss in almost 13 years as a Real player, after converting all 16 of his previous efforts for the club.

Elche stunned Real with Boye heading home a cross from Fidel Chaves after a lightning-quick counter-attack just before the break.

Milla doubled their lead in the 76th minute after Boye fed a perfect pass to the Spanish forward, scoring with a curled shot from inside the box.

The visitors kept Real Madrid out for 80 minutes until VAR spotted a handball from Milla inside the area and Modric stroked the ball home from the spot.

After Benzema went off injured in the second half, Real looked to Vinicius to provide them with their creative spark and he set up the leveller for Miltao to rescue a point for the hosts.

Osasuna beat Granada 2-0 in the early game.

Serie A - Napoli close gap on Inter

Image: Napoli were emphatic winners in Serie A

Napoli kept pace with Serie A leaders Inter Milan after thrashing lowly local rivals Salernitana 4-1, recording their third league victory in a row.

The hosts started brightly and raced into a 17th-minute lead through Juan Jesus, the defender's goal given after a VAR intervention, with the on-field referee having originally ruled it out for handball.

Against the run of play, with their only shot at goal in the match, Salernitana levelled through Federico Bonazzoli in the 33rd minute.

That was only a brief reprieve for the visitors from across the Gulf of Naples, however, as Dries Mertens put Napoli back in front from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time before Amir Rahmani tapped home four minutes after the break to make it 3-1.

Salernitana's afternoon went from bad to worse moments later as Frederic Veseli was sent off for picking up a second yellow card when penalised for handball in the penalty area.

Substitute Lorenzo Insigne scored from the spot to seal a comfortable victory for Napoli who climbed to second on 49 points, one clear of AC Milan, who play Juventus later on Sunday, and four adrift of leaders Inter.

Roma secured a 4-2 victory at Empoli thanks to four goals in 13 first-half minutes, including a double from England striker Tammy Abraham.

The hosts started brightly and created several early openings, but they fell apart after Abraham's swift turn and shot broke the deadlock in the 24th minute.

Abraham squeezed the ball home in the 33rd minute from close range to double his side's lead, before January signing Sergio Oliveira scored his second goal since joining on loan from Porto two minutes later to put Roma in command.

Jose Mourinho's team were not done there, as they added another in the 37th minute, with Nicolo Zaniolo converting at the end of a swift counter-attack from the visitors.

In cruise control, Roma were given a fright in the second half as goals from Andrea Pinamonti and Nedim Bajrami put Empoli in with a chance of an improbable comeback, but Mourinho's side held on for the three points.

Fiorentina drew 1-1 with Cagliari while Torino and Sassuolo also played out a 1-1 draw. Spezia were 1-0 winners against Sampdoria.

Bundesliga - Bayern restore lead at the top

Image: Leroy Sane scored for Bayern Munich in their Bundesliga win

Bayern Munich cruised to 4-1 victory at Hertha Berlin, scoring twice in each half, to stay firmly in control of the title race and restore their six-point lead at the top.

Corentin Tolisso, who had seen a superb volley ruled as offside in the second minute, did everything right in the 25th, connecting with a Kingsley Coman cross to head the champions into the lead.

Thomas Muller doubled it on the stroke of half-time, stretching to flick in a Joshua Kimmich free-kick as Bayern cruised towards their seventh league win from their last eight matches.

A mistake by Hertha 'keeper Alexander Schwolow allowed Leroy Sane to slip in and score Bayern's third goal of the afternoon in the 75th minute and Serge Gnabry made it 4-0 four minutes later, cutting in from the right to slip the ball through the 'keeper's legs.

The hosts, who have won just one of their last five league matches and remained in 13th place, got a consolation goal through Jurgen Ekkelenkamp 10 minutes from the end.

Bayern, who have now scored at least once in a record 67 consecutive Bundesliga matches, are on 49 points, six ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who beat Hoffenheim 3-2 on Saturday.

RB Leipzig's recovery in the Bundesliga continued with a 2-0 win over Wolfsburg, marking their third victory in a row.

Ligue 1 - Nice return to top of Ligue 1

Nice reclaimed second spot in Ligue 1 with a 2-0 win over Metz, with second-half goals from Khephren Thuram and Amine Gouiri.

Strasbourg were beaten 4-3 in a thrilling game with Bordeaux, while Nantes beat Lorient 4-2. Angers were 2-1 winners against Troyes as Clermont beat Rennes by the same scoreline.