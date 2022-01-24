Carly Telford: England goalkeeper leaves Chelsea Women for San Diego Wave in United States

England goalkeeper Carly Telford has left Chelsea to sign for new National Women's Soccer League outfit San Diego Wave.

The 34-year-old heads to the United States having made 76 appearances across two spells for Chelsea, the first from 2011 to 2013 and the second since 2017.

The Blues' trophy haul during Telford's time with them includes three Women's Super League titles, two FA Cups and two League Cups.

Boss Emma Hayes told Chelsea's official website: "Carly has been a fantastic servant to the club across two different spells. A big character in the dressing room and a hugely valued member of our squad.

"We didn't want to lose her but we could not hold her back from taking this fantastic opportunity in the States.

"We wish Carly well in this next chapter of her career and she knows she'll always be welcome back here any time."

Chelsea added in a statement that they thanked "Carly for the long and successful service she has given to the club and wishes her all the best in her next venture."

The club added: "She will be attending our clash against West Ham United on Wednesday evening at Kingsmeadow for one last farewell to fans."

Telford, who has been coaching Chelsea's U16 and U18 goalkeepers part-time, had not made an appearance for the team this season.

She has 27 England caps, has been in squads at three World Cups, and was part of the Great Britain squad at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

