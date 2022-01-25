Jamie Carragher & Gary Neville's Transfer Special

As we approach the end of the January transfer window, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville look back at memorable transfer windows in years gone by.

Sky Sports' pundits Carragher and Neville talk about controversial transfer business done by Liverpool and Manchester United and whether they were tempted to end their one-club status.

Just how close was Neville in convincing Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard to move to Manchester United? What was the mood like when Carlos Tevez traded Old Trafford for the Etihad Stadium? Carragher and Neville reveal all...