Jamie Carragher & Gary Neville's Transfer Special

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville discuss controversial transfers, offers to leave Liverpool and Man Utd, a failed plot to bring Steven Gerrard to Old Trafford and much more in an ultimate transfer special!

Tuesday 25 January 2022 11:01, UK

As we approach the end of the January transfer window, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville look back at memorable transfer windows in years gone by.

Also See:

Sky Sports' pundits Carragher and Neville talk about controversial transfer business done by Liverpool and Manchester United and whether they were tempted to end their one-club status.

Just how close was Neville in convincing Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard to move to Manchester United? What was the mood like when Carlos Tevez traded Old Trafford for the Etihad Stadium? Carragher and Neville reveal all...

Trending

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema