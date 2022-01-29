Ashley Cole was racially abused while working as a pundit during the FA Cup tie between Swindon and Man City on January 7; Swindon owner Clem Morfuni offered apology to Cole; Wiltshire Police arrest 24-year-old local man

Ashley Cole: Police arrest man, 24, in connection to racial abuse of former defender at Swindon-Man City game

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to the racial abuse directed at Ashley Cole during Swindon's FA Cup game against Manchester City on January 7.

Cole, who is currently a coach with England U21s and the Chelsea academy, was working as a pundit for ITV, who were broadcasting the game.

A statement from Wiltshire Police on Saturday said: "A man has been arrested in connection with a report of racist abuse after Swindon Town's FA Cup match with Manchester City earlier this month.

"The incident reportedly occurred in the corner between the Town End and the Don Rogers stand, where the ITV punditry had been set up.

"We have worked closely with the club and ITV in our investigation and this morning a 24-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence. He was taken to Gablecross where he remains in custody."

Superintendent Phil Staynings added: "Racial abuse of any kind will never be tolerated by Wiltshire Police. We have worked closely with the football club, who share our strong stance on this, and would like to thank them for their support in our ongoing investigation.

"We continue to encourage people to report these types of incidents and I'm pleased that my officers have been relentless in securing this positive arrest.

"We will continue to work with the club to stamp out hate crime of any kind that spoils matches for the majority of supporters."

Clem Morfuni, the Swindon owner, released a statement following the incident in which he said the club was "deeply disgusted" by the abuse and offered an apology to Cole.

Morfuni said: "During our FA Cup third-round tie against Manchester City at the County Ground, we sadly received reports of racial abuse towards Ashley Cole, who was part of ITV's broadcast team.

"We are absolutely saddened and deeply disgusted by this, and we cannot stress strongly enough that racial abuse of any kind will not be tolerated by Swindon Town Football Club.

"Racism has no place in the world, and it is incredibly heartbreaking that this still has a place in our game.

"We are currently working with Wiltshire Police on gathering evidence, but those responsible will be punished accordingly.

"On behalf of everyone at Swindon Town Football Club, we send out our heartfelt apologies to Ashley Cole, and it is with our deepest regret that you had to experience that last night.

"Those few individuals do not represent Swindon Town and will not be welcome at the County Ground."