Celtic vs Rangers: Scottish Premiership match preview, team news, stats, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for the midweek round of the Scottish Premiership, as Celtic host Glasgow rivals Rangers live on Sky Sports.
Daizen Maeda and Callum McGregor could both face Rangers at Celtic Park on Wednesday. Maeda could feature despite playing for Japan on Tuesday, while McGregor has made a surprise return to training following a facial injury.
McGregor went off with a facial knock and concussion after a collision with an Alloa player on January 22 and there were fears the Celtic skipper might have suffered a fracture which could rule him out for a lengthy period. But the Scotland midfielder is closing in on a comeback.
Ange Postecoglou is resigned to being without Tom Rogic. Rogic's Australia team kick off against Oman in Muscat at 4pm on Tuesday UK time.
Nir Bitton is suspended for the derby clash after being sent off in Celtic's last-gasp win over Dundee United on Saturday, which moved them two points behind champions Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership.
Postecoglou reported no other comebacks, with midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi still struggling with an ankle knock and Kyogo Furuhashi, David Turnbull and Albian Ajeti all missing with hamstring injuries.
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst ruled out a Celtic Park debut for Aaron Ramsey and dismissed suggestions that Allan McGregor's place in the team was under threat.
Watch Celtic vs Rangers live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football from 7pm on Wednesday; kick-off 7.45pm. Follow the action with our dedicated live match blog including in-game clips, with free match highlights published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.
- Celtic are winless in six league meetings with rivals Rangers (D1 L5), their longest such winless run in league Old Firm derbies since March 2000, when they also went six without a win.
- Rangers haven't won a league match at Celtic Park as defending champions since October 2010 under Walter Smith, losing all three such visits since then as reigning title holders, most recently a 3-0 defeat in April 2012.
- This will be Giovanni van Bronckhorst's first league Old Firm derby as Rangers manager. None of the last four Rangers bosses to face Celtic in the league won their first such match in charge (D1 L3), with Ally McCoist the last to do so in September 2011, a 4-2 win.
- Celtic have won each of the last three Old Firm derbies in the league played in midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), most recently a 1-0 win in December 2011. Indeed, Rangers haven't won a league match against Celtic in midweek since March 2000 under Dick Advocaat, a 1-0 win courtesy of a Rod Wallace winner - current Gers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst played 90 minutes for them that day.
- Celtic are unbeaten in their last 51 league matches played in midweek (W42 D9), while at Celtic Park they have won their last 13 midweek Scottish Premiership matches in a row (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday).
- Since the start of last season, Rangers have won 10 of their 12 league matches played on a Wednesday (D2), including six of seven away from home (D1).
- Seven of Rangers' last 10 league goals scored against Celtic have been from set-piece scenarios (1x indirect free-kick, 6x corners), including each of their last four scored at Celtic Park (1x indirect free-kick, 3x corners).
- Odsonne Édouard, who has now left Celtic, has either scored (seven) or assisted (three) 10 of the club's last 14 league goals against Rangers (71%), including each of their last three in a row (two goals, one assist).