Celtic vs Rangers: Scottish Premiership match preview, team news, stats, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for the midweek round of the Scottish Premiership, as Celtic host Glasgow rivals Rangers live on Sky Sports.

Daizen Maeda and Callum McGregor could both face Rangers at Celtic Park on Wednesday. Maeda could feature despite playing for Japan on Tuesday, while McGregor has made a surprise return to training following a facial injury.

McGregor went off with a facial knock and concussion after a collision with an Alloa player on January 22 and there were fears the Celtic skipper might have suffered a fracture which could rule him out for a lengthy period. But the Scotland midfielder is closing in on a comeback.

Ange Postecoglou is resigned to being without Tom Rogic. Rogic's Australia team kick off against Oman in Muscat at 4pm on Tuesday UK time.

Nir Bitton is suspended for the derby clash after being sent off in Celtic's last-gasp win over Dundee United on Saturday, which moved them two points behind champions Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership.

Postecoglou reported no other comebacks, with midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi still struggling with an ankle knock and Kyogo Furuhashi, David Turnbull and Albian Ajeti all missing with hamstring injuries.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst ruled out a Celtic Park debut for Aaron Ramsey and dismissed suggestions that Allan McGregor's place in the team was under threat.

Watch Celtic vs Rangers live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football from 7pm on Wednesday; kick-off 7.45pm. Follow the action with our dedicated live match blog including in-game clips, with free match highlights published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

