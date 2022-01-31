Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for the midweek round of the Scottish Premiership, as Hibs host Edinburgh rivals Hearts live on Sky Sports.

Dundee will have Zak Rudden in their squad for the derby with Dundee United after securing a loan move for the Partick Thistle forward, with Alex Jakubiak moving the other way until the end of the season.

Danny Mullen is expected to return while Leigh Griffiths' contractual future is uncertain. Jordan Marshall remains a doubt while Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) and Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) are long-term absentees.

Dundee United's Scott McMann will have a knock assessed after he was taken off during the 1-0 defeat by Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday.

Ryan Edwards should be available again after his partner gave birth to their daughter, while on-loan Arsenal midfielder Tim Akinola could make his debut.

Charlie Mulgrew (muscle injury), Liam Smith (knee) and Kai Fotheringham (ankle) are working their way back to fitness.

Key stat: This will be Dundee's first home match against rivals Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership since a 2-1 win in May 2016. The Dee have won each of their last three home games against the Tangerines in the competition.

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney make a late decision on whether to include two of his key defenders for the visit of Hearts.

Captain Paul Hanlon has missed the last two games with a heel injury but could be back in contention, while vice-captain Paul McGinn went off injured in Saturday's defeat by Livingston.

Kyle Magennis, who had been close to returning after four months out with a groin problem, has suffered a fresh setback and will be out for several weeks.

Hearts centre-back Craig Halkett is sidelined for several weeks with a hamstring problem. Fellow defender Michael Smith is still out with a back issue but could return for Sunday's trip to Rangers.

Manager Robbie Neilson has a few selection issues to ponder, with regular starters Barrie McKay, Alex Cochrane and Peter Haring all having been rested for last Saturday's 2-0 win over Motherwell.

Key stat: The home side has won none of the last eight Edinburgh derbies between Hibernian and Hearts in the Scottish Premiership (D3 L5), with Hearts the last to do so in May 2018 under Craig Levein at Tynecastle (2-1).

Jackson Longridge is a doubt for Livingston's Premiership clash with St Johnstone on Tuesday night. The Livi defender sustained a cut above the eye against Hibernian on Saturday and will be assessed.

New signing Sebastian Soto has a niggle on his knee and will not be ready.

St Johnstone could hand a debut to former Hibernian midfielder Melker Hallberg but deadline-day signing Theo Bair will not arrive in Scotland in time to play. Recent recruit Nadir Ciftci is out with the hamstring injury he suffered against Dundee last week and could be absent for several weeks.

Michael O'Halloran could return from a hamstring complaint while Shaun Rooney and Craig Bryson are both sidelined by ankle problems and David Wotherspoon (knee) is out for the season.

Key stat: Livingston have only lost two of their last 10 league meetings with St. Johnstone (W5 D3), winning 3-0 in their most recent such clash in October.

Ross County are expected to have an unchanged squad for the Premiership encounter with Aberdeen. Midfielder David Cancola has a groin problem.

Aberdeen could field new signing Adam Montgomery after the 19-year-old joined on loan from Celtic. Holland youth international Vicente Besuijen could also make his Dons debut in Dingwall.

Jonny Hayes and Jack MacKenzie are back in contention following injuries. But Marley Watkins (foot) remains out, along with long-term absentees Andy Considine and Mikey Devlin.

Key stat: Ross County were 4-1 winners in their last home league match against Aberdeen; they last won back-to-back top-flight home games against them in October 2013.

St Mirren have just the one injury issue with defender Connor McCarthy due to be assessed following his recent ankle injury.

Should he be passed fit, Charles Dunne is likely to drop out as Jim Goodwin may switch from the 4-2-3-1 formation used against Aberdeen.

As for Motherwell, they are likely to be without Barry Maguire after he went off with a serious-looking injury in their loss to Hearts at the weekend.

Liam Donnelly returns from a one-match suspension so he is expected to replace Maguire in the centre of midfield.

Celtic-loanee Liam Shaw made his first start for the club and is likely to retain his starting spot. Defender Ricki Lamie is the only other injury concern to contend with, with him expected to remain unavailable.

Key stat: St. Mirren have only won two of their last 10 league matches versus Motherwell (D4 L4), with both of these victories coming away from home in 2020.

Team news still to be confirmed

Key stat: Celtic are winless in six league meetings with rivals Rangers (D1 L5), their longest such winless run in league Old Firm derbies since March 2000, when they also went six without a win.

