Papa John's Trophy: Sky Sports to show semi-finals and final of 2021/22 tournament

Sky Sports have announced that the semi-finals of the Papa John's Trophy will be shown live in March.

League One promotion hopefuls Wigan - who beat Arsenal U21s 1-0 in the quarter-final last month - will look to prolong their hopes of silverware on a second front next month when they host surprise package - and tournament debutants - Sutton of League Two at the DW Stadium at 7.45pm on Tuesday, March 7.

At 7.45pm the following day - Wednesday, March 8 - current League One leaders Rotherham will travel to Victoria Park to take on Hartlepool - who advanced to the last four after a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Charlton.

The winners will advance to the final of the competition, which is set to take place at Wembley at 3pm on Sunday, April 3. That game will also be live on Sky Sports.

The Papa John's Trophy was won by Sunderland in 2020/21 - who beat Tranmere Rovers 1-0 at Wembley on March 14 - and returned for the 2021/22 season, featuring clubs from League One and League Two, as well as 16 invited U21 teams from Premier League and Championship clubs with Category One academy status.

Lee Johnson's Black Cats, however, suffered a shock exit in round two this term, as League Two strugglers Oldham Athletic ran out 1-0 winners at the Stadium of Light on December 1, thanks to a goal from teenager Harry Vaughan.

In Wigan and Rotherham, two former winners remain in the competition, so the chance there will be a new name on the trophy following the final on remains possible.