Papa John's Trophy: Fixtures and schedule for latter stages of 2021/22 tournament

As the 2021/22 Papa John's Trophy reaches its latter stages, we bring you the state of play, upcoming fixtures and the schedule for the remainder of the tournament.

The competition was won by Sunderland in 2020/21 - they beat Tranmere Rovers 1-0 at Wembley on March 14 - and returned for the 2021/22 season, featuring clubs from League One and League Two, as well as 16 invited U21 teams from Premier League and Championship clubs with Category One academy status.

Lee Johnson's Black Cats, however, suffered a shock exit in round two this term, as League Two strugglers Oldham Athletic ran out 1-0 winners at the Stadium of Light on December 1, thanks to a goal from teenager Harry Vaughan.

Image: Sunderland won the competition for the first time in their history when they beat Tranmere at Wembley in March 2021

Two former winners remain in the competition, so the chance there will be a new name on the trophy following the final on Sunday, April 3 remains possible. There will, however, not be any Premier League U21 sides in the last four of the tournament, with Arsenal U21 having been knocked out by Wigan at the DW Stadium on January 25.

Image: Wigan knocked out Arsenal U21 to advance to the last four

Papa John's Trophy 2021/22 quarter-finals

Hartlepool 2-2 Charlton (Hartlepool win 5-4 on penalties)

Rotherham 1-1 Cambridge (Rotherham win 7-6 on penalties)

Wigan 1-0 Arsenal U21

Sutton 1-0 Harrogate

Papa John's Trophy 2021/22 semi-finalists

Tuesday March 8

Wigan vs Sutton, 7.45pm

Wednesday March 9

Hartlepool vs Rotherham, 7.45pm

Papa John's Trophy 2021/22 final

Scheduled to take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, April 3 2022.