WSL: Everton sack head coach Jean-Luc Vasseur

Everton have sacked head coach Jean-Luc Vasseur after just 10 games in charge of the WSL side.

Vasseur's six league games in charge saw Everton win just once and lose on three occasions which left the Toffees 10th in the table.

His last WSL outing as head coach of Everton ended in a 3-0 defeat at West Ham on January 23.

Everton can confirm Jean-Luc Vasseur has left his role as manager of the Club’s women’s team. Assistant coaches Frédéric Piquionne and Franck Plaine have also left the Club. — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) February 2, 2022

Assistant coaches Frederic Puquionne and Franck Plaine have also left the Merseyside club.

"Everyone at Everton would like to thank Jean-Luc, Frederic and Franck for their service and wish them well for the future," a club statement read.

Image: Former West Ham striker Frederic Puquionne has also left Everton

Everton confirmed Chris Roberts and Claire Ditchburn would take temporary charge of the team while a managerial replacement was sought.

Analysis: Toffees expectations brought crashing down again

Sky Sports' Ron Walker:

"A summer of spending was meant to build on last season's fifth-placed finish but a WSL campaign only halfway through has already seen off two Everton managers this season.

"Willie Kirk, arguably, harshly paid the price for a slow start, losing three of his first five league games to Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, last season's top three in the division.

"There were understandably high expectations when he was replaced by Vasseur, who arrived at the club little over a year since leading Lyon to the French title and the Champions League, and named UEFA's Women's Coach of the Year for 2019/20.

"That hasn't translated into results. Everton were 10th when he arrived and 10th when he left. Although his final game was a 4-0 win over Huddersfield in the FA Cup last weekend, the comprehensive defeat a week before at Tottenham, who finished 12 points behind them last season, would have rung alarm bells in the hierarchy.

"Now the club is back to square one and looking for a third manager in under three months to facilitate a strong end to the season - with hopes of bettering, or even matching, last year's position in the table more challenging than ever."

Tottenham head coach Rehanne Skinner and Reading manager Kelly Chambers reflect on a busy transfer window in the Women's Super League

