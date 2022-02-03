England Women boss Sarina Wiegman on Euro 2022, the WSL's strength and new maternity pay regulations

England Women's manager Sarina Wiegman has told Sky Sports why she is optimistic about the Lionesses' Euro 2022 hopes, how good she believes the WSL has become and why maternity pay is long overdue.

England have won all six games since Wiegman took the reins in September, scoring 53 goals in the process, but they have faced little competition of the kind they will encounter when they host the European Championships this summer.

The upcoming Arnold Clark Cup, where the Lionesses will face Spain, Germany and Canada in three games at the Riverside, Carrow Road and Molineux, will also provide a tough test.

Wiegman told Sky Sports she believes her squad are well on the road to being ready for the finals - but this month's trio of games will go a long way to determining just how close.

"I think the England team is pretty far [prepared]," she said. "We started in September, I think we had three very good camps and very good games. And now we need the tournament in February in which we play Canada, Spain and Germany. Those are top-level teams. And then we know where we are.

Image: England Women beat Latvia 20-0 in one of Wiegman's first games in charge

"I think the next Euros is the biggest women's event in Europe. So many countries have developed and still are developing very quickly. So it's going to be a very competitive tournament. And I think this February tournament will give so much information so we can know where we are. And of course, we're very ambitious."

'Lots quit football' over lack of maternity pay

A landmark agreement was reached last week between the PFA and the Football Association to guarantee maternity pay and long-term sickness cover across the Women's Super League and Championship.

Wiegman, 52, herself only retired in 2003 but had put starting a family on hold as she wanted to continue playing.

She told Sky Sports that was in contrast to some of her contemporaries who ended up walking away from the game they loved without any financial maternity support from clubs.

"I think then, lots of women quit football because there was no perspective. That's what so beautiful now, there is perspective," she said.

"Back then there was nothing. I actually wanted to play. We have two daughters now, who are already teenagers, but we waited. And it's not that you just decide to have kids but we waited with our wish to have kids, because I wanted to play football. Now it's different, you're pregnant for a while, but when it's arranged you have a choice.

"You know you can come back and you have the support, and you don't have to be worried too much about things. So I think that's really good and it's also part of growing the development of the women's game. So I'm really happy with this development."

'WSL one of the strongest leagues in the world'

The WSL has been brought to new audiences this season through a new broadcast deal between the BBC and Sky Sports, and the domestic season looks likely to go down to the wire with top two Arsenal and Chelsea separated by only a single point.

Wiegman has, of course, taken a particular interest in this season's competition as she looks to cast her eye over her potential England squad members, and has been impressed with the level on display.

She said: "I really enjoy watching the games in the WSL. It's one of the strongest competitions in the world, I think, but it's still growing. As we see that the game develops the game here develops too.

"I watched the game Manchester City vs Arsenal which was such an exciting game at such a high level. It's really fun to go to those games and see the individual players, but also the teams that they're trying to play the best game.

"There's a different style between the top-ranked teams and the teams who are lower in the table, but I think that's normal in this competition too because it has also become harder and harder to beat the other teams."

