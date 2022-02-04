FA Cup fourth round overall preview: Manchester United face Middlesbrough on Friday night

Team news and how to follow on Sky Sports ahead of a bumper weekend of FA Cup fourth round action.

Friday

Team news: Ralf Rangnick revealed Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard is unavailable for Friday's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Middlesbrough so he can "clear up his mind", but the 29-year-old says his "headspace is clear".

Mason Greenwood, who was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman, has been released on bail pending further investigation and remains suspended by United. Paul Pogba may be in line to play for the first time since November, with the France international recently having returned to training following a thigh injury. Rangnick also hopes to be able to select Aaron Wan-Bissaka (illness) and Luke Shaw (injury).

Edinson Cavani will not feature due to his recent involvement for Uruguay, while Victor Lindelof (illness) and Eric Bailly (ankle) remain out.

Riley McGree tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty for Australia so his Middlesbrough debut will be delayed.

Sammy Ameobi, Darnell Fisher and Marc Bola remain on the sidelines for Chris Wilder's side.

On-loan Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun could be in line for his first start.

Selected Saturday third-round ties

Kick Off 12.30pm: Chelsea vs Plymouth

Kick Off 12.30pm: Kidderminster vs West Ham

Team news: Ethan Freemantle has a race to be fit for Kidderminster after suffering a hamstring problem. The non-league side are expected to name their strongest XI for the visit of their Premier League opponents.

The game will bring back memories of the club's memorable run to the fifth round in 1994 which West Ham ended with a 1-0 win at Aggborough. A crowd of 8,000 awaited the Londoners on that occasion and defender Caleb Richards knows another special atmosphere will be in store.

He said: "If the fans can sing: 'Kiddy are massive everywhere we go' that does give us a boost.

"It gets loud at Aggborough and it will affect West Ham. They will be just as nervous as us really because they don't want to be on the end of an upset."

Michail Antonio is a doubt for West Ham due to his international commitments with Jamaica. The West Ham striker is not due back in the country until 11pm on Friday night. Saïd Benrahma is available again after representing Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

David Moyes is planning to play a strong team. "I think you can see what we did against Leeds United - we were very strong," he said.

"Our players are well rested, and we do have a Premier League game in midweek so that has to come into consideration."

Kick Off 3pm: Everton vs Brentford

Team news: Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss Frank Lampard's first match as Everton manager.

The England striker is out with a knock sustained in the loss to Aston Villa a fortnight ago while new signings Dele Alli and Donny Van de Beek are both cup-tied.

Abdoulaye Doucoure (groin), Fabian Delph (thigh) and Tom Davies (hamstring) are also out.

Centre-back Yerry Mina is in contention again after he returned from international duty with Colombia this week.

Brentford could welcome back first-choice goalkeeper David Raya for the trip to Merseyside.

The Spaniard has not played since he suffered a knee injury in October but featured in a friendly earlier in the week and will be assessed by boss Thomas Frank.

Deadline day signing Christian Eriksen is not in contention and will only train with his new team-mates for the first time on Monday.

Josh DaSilva (hip) has built up his fitness in recent friendly fixtures and may be part of the squad while Rico Henry and Mathias Jensen are available despite a nasty clash of heads during Brentford's loss to Wolves. Julian Jeanvier (knee), Mathias Jorgensen (thigh) and Tariq Fosu (hamstring) are still absent.

Kick Off 3pm: Manchester City vs Fulham

Kick Off 8pm: Tottenham vs Brighton

Saturday's other FA Cup ties

Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool (3pm)

Huddersfield vs Barnsley (3pm)

Peterborough vs QPR (3pm)

Southampton vs Coventry (3pm)

Stoke vs Wigan (3pm)

Wolves vs Norwich (3pm)

Cambridge vs Luton (5.30pm)

Selected Sunday third-round ties

Kick Off 12pm: Liverpool vs Cardiff

Kick Off 4pm: Nottingham Forest vs Leicester

Kick Off 6.30pm: Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood

