FA Cup round-up: Luton, Stoke avoid upsets as Peterborough surprise QPR to reach fifth round

Luton reached the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time in nine years with a 3-0 win at Cambridge.

There are 29 places between the sides and goals in the first quarter of the game from Reece Burke and Carlos Mendes Gomes ensured there was rarely much likelihood of League One United springing a surprise for the second successive round.

The Championship side did not have to wait long before they went ahead, with Burke peeling away from his man to head Thorpe's free-kick beyond Dimi Mitov in the Cambridge goal after 16 minutes.

The goal somewhat punctured the raucous atmosphere of the sold-out Abbey Stadium, with the home fans hoping to see more of the cup heroics they had witnessed at St James' Park last month, and a second goal only six minutes later went a long way to settling the contest.

The experienced Cameron Jerome played the ball across the edge of the box to Mendes Gomes, who escaped the challenge of Harrison Dunk before drilling home low to Mitov's left.

Luton were then able to control proceedings, and made it to half-time with their two-goal lead intact. It wasn't until 11 minutes after half-time that a key chance arrived, but Tom Lockyer contrived to poke over the bar from a matter of yards out for the visitors.

Cambridge missed a huge chance to get back into the game on the hour when George Williams' long ball ran through for James Brophy, who pulled the ball back to Sam Smith in a great position but the U's forward could only drag his effort wide of the far post.

A triple change 16 minutes from the end helped the hosts pile the pressure on in the closing stages, with Steer saving well down low from one of the subs Ben Worman, before the game was sealed three minutes from the end.

Admiral Muskwe cut inside from the right before seeing his shot deflect past Mitov into the far corner.

Josh Maja and Jacob Brown scored as Stoke progressed to the FA Cup fifth round with a 2-0 win that ended Wigan's 20-match unbeaten run.

Image: Stoke City's Josh Maja celebrates his opener

The home side's early dominance was rewarded when debutant Maja - signed on loan from Bordeaux in midweek - secured a dream start to his Stoke career.

After a slip from Latics' defender Jason Kerr, the Nigeria international had all the time in the world to compose himself and convert past Jones into the far corner.

After half-time, Tyrese Campbell saw an innovative guided effort go close as the home side looked to double their advantage.

The travelling 4,025 thought they had an elusive leveller shortly after the hour mark but Tom Bayliss' powerful free-kick from an acute angle clipped the crossbar.

Yet it was the Potters who struck next with Brown - only on the field for less than two minutes - finishing accurately into the far corner to land the Latics a knockout blow.

Wigan's 20-match unbeaten run then appeared destined to end as Edwards was shown a second yellow card after a late lunging challenge on goalscorer Brown, allowing Stoke to progress to the fifth round with relative ease.

Peterborough made it to the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 1986 with a 2-0 win over high-flying Championship opponents QPR at a breezy Weston Homes Stadium.

Image: Joe Ward of Peterborough United celebrates with team-mates after scoring their team's first goal

Goals from Joe Ward and substitute Ricky-Jady Jones sealed their passage into the last 16 in front of a raucous home crowd.

Ward opened the scoring in the 25th minute with what was effectively Posh's first chance of the game when he calmly slotted home after Jeando Fuchs' shot was blocked into his path.

Jones made it two after 72 minutes, latching on to a pass down the right-hand side before rifling past goalkeeper David Marshall.

Huddersfield booked their place in the FA Cup fifth-round draw after a battling 1-0 win over Barnsley.

Image: Huddersfield Town's Duane Holmes celebrates scoring against Barnsley

Duane Holmes hit the winner during a first half dominated by the Terriers in torrential rain.

Josh Koroma and Jordan Rhodes both came close to adding to Huddersfield's tally before the break.

Huddersfield were made to work hard after the interval as their Yorkshire rivals came out fighting.

Barnsley enjoyed a dominant spell after half-time, with Liam Kitching and Carlton Morris both wasting decent chances to take the tie into extra-time.

The visitors thought they had equalised late on but had a stoppage-time goal ruled out as Amine Bassi was adjudged to have pushed Matty Pearson in the build-up.

When is the FA Cup fifth-round draw?

The FA Cup fifth-round draw is on Sunday, February 6.

It will take place before Liverpool's home clash with Cardiff at around 11.30am and you can follow it live on the Sky Sports app and website.