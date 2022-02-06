FA Cup fifth round draw: Manchester City face Peterborough test | Luton host Chelsea

Manchester City face an away trip to Peterborough United; Luton host Chelsea while Tottenham are at Middlesbrough; Liverpool host Norwich while Everton take on either Bournemouth or Boreham Wood

Sunday 6 February 2022 22:27, UK

Joe Ward of Peterborough United celebrates with teammates after scoring their teams first goal
Image: Peterborough overcame QPR in the fourth round

Premier League leaders Manchester City will travel to face Championship strugglers Peterborough United in the FA Cup fifth round.

It is a plum draw for Posh, who are at this stage of the competition for the first time since 1986 after overcoming Sky Bet Championship rivals QPR on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's men overcame Fulham 4-1 in the fourth round with Riyad Mahrez scoring twice during a comfortable victory over the Championship leaders.

Chelsea - who lost to Leicester in last season's final - scraped past Plymouth Argyle 2-1 after extra-time at Stamford Bridge and will visit Luton Town in one of the more intriguing encounters.

Riyad Mahrez gestures after scoring Man City&#39;s third goal
Image: Riyad Mahrez scored twice in City's win over Fulham

Harvey Elliott marked his return from injury with his first Liverpool goal as Jurgen Klopp's side beat Cardiff 3-1 at Anfield to set up a FA Cup fifth-round tie against Norwich.

Frank Lampard made a winning start to life as Everton boss as Brentford were beaten 4-1 at Goodison Park this weekend, and the Toffees will continue their bid to end a 27-year wait for a trophy when they host either Bournemouth or Boreham Wood.

Middlesbrough's reward for knocking out Manchester United on Friday night is a home tie against Tottenham, who are looking to lift the cup for the first time since 1991.

Luton players celebrate the last-minute winner from Kal Naismith
Image: Luton will relish facing Chelsea at Kenilworth Road

There is an all-Premier League tie as Southampton host West Ham, who were almost eliminated by National League North club Kidderminster.

Crystal Palace, managed by Patrick Vieira - who won the FA Cup five times with Arsenal as a player - will host Stoke.

Holders Leicester continue their defence at Nottingham Forest later on Sunday and they will host Huddersfield if they are successful at the City Ground.

The ties will be played in the week commencing Monday February 28, 2022.

FA Cup fifth-round draw in full

  • Luton Town vs Chelsea
  • Crystal Palace vs Stoke City
  • Peterborough United vs Manchester City
  • Liverpool vs Norwich
  • Southampton vs West Ham
  • Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Hotspur
  • Nottingham Forest or Leicester vs Huddersfield Town
  • Everton vs Bournemouth or Boreham Wood
