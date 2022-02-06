FA Cup fifth round draw: Manchester City face Peterborough test | Luton host Chelsea

Premier League leaders Manchester City will travel to face Championship strugglers Peterborough United in the FA Cup fifth round.

It is a plum draw for Posh, who are at this stage of the competition for the first time since 1986 after overcoming Sky Bet Championship rivals QPR on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's men overcame Fulham 4-1 in the fourth round with Riyad Mahrez scoring twice during a comfortable victory over the Championship leaders.

Chelsea - who lost to Leicester in last season's final - scraped past Plymouth Argyle 2-1 after extra-time at Stamford Bridge and will visit Luton Town in one of the more intriguing encounters.

Image: Riyad Mahrez scored twice in City's win over Fulham

Harvey Elliott marked his return from injury with his first Liverpool goal as Jurgen Klopp's side beat Cardiff 3-1 at Anfield to set up a FA Cup fifth-round tie against Norwich.

Frank Lampard made a winning start to life as Everton boss as Brentford were beaten 4-1 at Goodison Park this weekend, and the Toffees will continue their bid to end a 27-year wait for a trophy when they host either Bournemouth or Boreham Wood.

Middlesbrough's reward for knocking out Manchester United on Friday night is a home tie against Tottenham, who are looking to lift the cup for the first time since 1991.

Image: Luton will relish facing Chelsea at Kenilworth Road

There is an all-Premier League tie as Southampton host West Ham, who were almost eliminated by National League North club Kidderminster.

Crystal Palace, managed by Patrick Vieira - who won the FA Cup five times with Arsenal as a player - will host Stoke.

Holders Leicester continue their defence at Nottingham Forest later on Sunday and they will host Huddersfield if they are successful at the City Ground.

The ties will be played in the week commencing Monday February 28, 2022.

FA Cup fifth-round draw in full