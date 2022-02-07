David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of games? Find out here...

Derby vs Hull, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

A weekend without a game will probably have done Derby some good with their thin squad and the relentless schedule of late. They battled again for so long at Huddersfield last Wednesday night but just came unstuck at the end with the 10 men.

Hull's winning run came to an abrupt end at home to Preston on Saturday. It is important they bounce back now to keep the positive mood going with the new ownership and management. I can't see them losing here, but I can't see them winning either.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Fulham vs Millwall, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Fulham gave a decent account of themselves at Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday, but they will be happy they can fully turn their attention to getting back into the Premier League now.

Millwall are drifting along a little, with their most recent performance against Preston lacking a bit of intensity. If they are to make anything of this season they need to go on a run, but they lack consistency. I do not really see anything but a home win here.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackburn vs Nottingham Forest, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Arena

Blackburn missed a big opportunity at the weekend to really nail down their top-two credentials, but fell to a frustrating defeat at Swansea.

Nottingham Forest enjoyed another fantastic FA Cup day against Leicester. If they can take that performance and build on it, then anything is possible, starting with a win at Ewood Park.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Live EFL Wednesday 9th February 7:40pm

Preston vs Huddersfield, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It has been a great start to life at Preston for Ryan Lowe, as they enjoyed another battling win at the weekend. It would have been even better had Ben Whiteman converted that penalty at Millwall last week!

Huddersfield are continuing to defy all kinds of expectations, and have made the most of a really good run of fixtures in league and cup. Incredibly, they have not lost a game since the end of November, and I hate predicting an unbeaten run coming to an end. But I just have a nagging feeling Preston are going to edge this at Deepdale.

Prutton predicts: 3-2 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Middlesbrough, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

What a position QPR find themselves in. They are picking up points at an incredible rate under Mark Warburton, and with games in hand on Blackburn and Bournemouth stuttering a little, you just never know.

This is a tough test. Middlesbrough will be riding high off the back of that win at Manchester United and are charging up the table themselves. With the shape both sides are in, I have to go for a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield United vs West Brom, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Three wins on the bounce now for Sheffield United. The managerial switch seems to be working right now and the play-offs are within sight.

West Brom have also made a change. The fans had turned on Valerien Ismael, and when that happens you tend not to last too much longer. Steve Bruce is in, and he is a man who knows how to get out of this league. But with the Blades on such good form, I think he may well start with a defeat.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions

Coventry vs Blackpool (Tues 7.45pm): 1-1

Luton vs Barnsley (Tues 7.45pm): 3-0

Stoke vs Swansea (Tues 7.45pm): 1-1

Bournemouth vs Birmingham (Wed 7.45pm): 2-1

Bristol City vs Reading (Wed 7.45pm): 1-0

Cardiff vs Peterborough (Wed 7.45pm): 2-0