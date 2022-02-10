Manchester City Women: Chloe Kelly signs new three-year contract to commit to club until 2025

Manchester City striker Chloe Kelly has signed a new three-year deal that will keep her at the club until 2025.

Kelly is yet to play this season after suffering an ACL injury in May 2021, but is closing in on a return to action.

The 24-year-old joined City from Everton in 2020 and helped the side win the delayed 2019/20 FA Cup final during her first season, in which she scored 16 goals in 34 games before sustaining the knee injury.

Kelly was voted City's player of the season by supporters and was named in the PFA team of the year at the end of her debut campaign.

After signing her new contract, Kelly told City's website: "I'm over the moon to finally put pen to paper on a new deal. I'm really happy with the way I've started my time here at City, and long may that continue.

"As soon as I came here, I felt so welcomed into the group - the girls are great. I know I've still got so much to learn and the best is yet to come, but I want to win trophies and I believe that we can do that here at City.

"During my rehabilitation, this has been a time where I've learnt so much about myself off the pitch too. I've really enjoyed working with Gareth (Taylor, City's head coach) as well - he's really brought out the best in me so far and especially during my first season, he gave me the confidence I needed to thrive as a player.

"It was a great start to my time here, but it was really unfortunate that I didn't get to play in front of our fans. That's something I'm so excited for in my comeback - to finally play in front of our amazing supporters at the Academy Stadium."

City boss Taylor added: "Having Chloe sign an extension with us is fantastic news - given that we've been without her this season, her upcoming return will be like having a new signing and that's such an exciting prospect with a player of her calibre.

"She's an unbelievable talent, as she showed during her first season here, and is a player with a very bright future ahead of her. We've definitely only scratched the surface of what she has to offer so far.

"Her commitment and dedication, whether that be on the pitch or during her rehabilitation, is clear to see and I'm thrilled that we'll have the opportunity to continue to work with her and hopefully enjoy success together in the years to come."

Kelly has followed in the footsteps of City team-mates Lauren Hemp, Steph Houghton and Esme Morgan, who all renewed their deals with the club in early 2022.