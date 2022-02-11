Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Rennes: Kylian Mbappe strike enough to extend lead at Ligue 1 summit to 16 points

Runaway leaders Paris St Germain left it late as Kylian Mbappe scored three minutes into stoppage time to beat Rennes 1-0 in Ligue 1 on Friday.

PSG, who host Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, are now 16 points ahead of second-placed Olympique de Marseille, who play at struggling Metz on Sunday.

Rennes were three minutes away from becoming only the second team to take points off PSG at the Parc des Princes this season but got caught as they pushed forward and were punished by a quick counter-attack.

Image: Lionel Messi in action for PSG on Friday

Lionel Messi set up Mbappe, who opened up his body to casually convert, having gone closest earlier to securing victory for his side.

A deflected Mbappe shot hit the post just before half-time and he found the net midway through the second half but that effort was ruled offside by VAR.

Rennes remain in fifth place in the Ligue 1 standings.

Bundesliga: Leipzig climb into top four

Image: Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku celebrates after scoring against Cologne

RB Leipzig climbed into the top four of the Bundesliga after they earned a comfortable 3-0 victory over Cologne on Friday.

In a cagey first half, Christopher Nkunku's stunning free-kick gave the home side the lead in the 25th minute - the Frenchman's 11th league goal of an impressive campaign.

Having broken the deadlock, Leipzig wrapped it up in the second half, with Dani Olmo arrowing home from outside the penalty area in the 54th minute and full back Angelino adding a third following a swift counter-attack three minutes later.

Leipzig had chances to add a fourth, with Nkunku denied by a fine save from Cologne goalkeeper Marvin Schwabe at his near post, but it was the visitors who completed the scoring after Tim Lemperle headed a stoppage-time consolation.

The victory saw Leipzig move into fourth on 34 points from 22 matches, above Cologne in seventh, with their rivals in action later in the weekend, as they continued their improvement under new coach Domenico Tedesco.

La Liga: Sevilla narrow gap to Real

Sevilla closed the gap on La Liga leaders Real Madrid to three points with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Elche.

It took the home side until the 70th minute to break the deadlock through Papu Gomez's deflected shot, with Rafa Mir heading home the second just six minutes later.