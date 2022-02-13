Sevilla defender Jules Kounde on Chelsea radar - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea are planning to back head coach Thomas Tuchel to follow up his incredible cup success with a sustained Premier League title bid next season, with Sevilla's Jules Kounde still a priority target.

Grassroots football referees could potentially trial body cameras in a ground-breaking pilot scheme that has been proposed to the game's law-making body in a bid to reduce assaults on officials.

Image: Jules Kounde is a target for Chelsea reportedly

Stuart Broad says that he is "angry and confused" by England's decision to discard him from their Test squad for the series against West Indies.

DAILY MAIL

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic is close to the sack following a run of eight straight defeats.

Edwin van der Sar has confirmed that the Ajax board knew about Marc Overmars' behaviour before they extended his contract and handed him a €1.5million (£1.25m) bonus.

Image: Veljko Paunovic is under pressure at Reading

Napoli are reportedly keen to sign Memphis Depay as a replacement for outgoing forward Lorenzo Insigne.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta is said to be readying a summer bid for Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir.

West Ham fans have continued to support disgraced animal abuser Kurt Zouma with chants defending him, in unedifying scenes.

Steven Gerrard tore into his Aston Villa players and vowed to make changes to the team after a performance he described as 'nowhere near' good enough.

DAILY MIRROR

Mauricio Pochettino has fallen out with the hierarchy at Paris Saint-Germain including over the high-profile summer transfer of Lionel Messi from Barcelona this summer.

Image: Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino

Manchester United have sent spies out on a widespread search to discover the next Bruno Fernandes ahead of the summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller and his wife Lisa, a horse trainer, have been accused of animal cruelty by animal rights group PETA.

Wayne Rooney was happy to grant a young supporter his wish of a selfie, despite a miserable afternoon on the pitch for his Derby County side.

THE SUN

A young rugby player has died after being injured while scoring a try.

Surprise real snow has plunged the Winter Olympics in Beijing into disarray.

THE TIMES

Newcastle United fear that Kieran Trippier could face a significant spell on the sidelines after the full back damaged his left foot in the 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.