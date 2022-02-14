Youri Tielemans increasingly likely to leave Leicester - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Youri Tielemans looks increasingly likely to leave Leicester this summer with no progress made in discussions over a new contract, although boss Brendan Rodgers said he had not turned down a new deal.

Image: Leicester have made no progress on a contract for Youri Tielemans

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic is close to the sack following a run of eight straight defeats.

Edwin van der Sar has confirmed that the Ajax board knew about Marc Overmars' behaviour before they extended his contract and handed him a €1.5million (£1.25m) bonus.

Sir Jason Kenny is set to call time on his glittering career after being offered a coaching job by British Cycling.

The future of Formula One's controversial race director Michael Masi will today be thrashed out upon the central question of: who rules the sport?

THE TIMES

Les Ferdinand, the director of football at Queens Park Rangers, has helped form a campaign group of former Black players after an academic's report into the under-representation of black coaches, managers and backroom staff in English football.

Newcastle United fear that Kieran Trippier could face a significant spell on the sidelines after the full-back damaged his left foot in the 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea are planning to back head coach Thomas Tuchel to follow up his incredible cup success with a sustained Premier League title bid next season, with Sevilla's Jules Kounde still a priority target.

Image: Jules Kounde is a target for Chelsea reportedly

Grassroots football referees could potentially trial body cameras in a ground-breaking pilot scheme that has been proposed to the game's law-making body in a bid to reduce assaults on officials.

Stuart Broad says that he is "angry and confused" by England's decision to discard him from their Test squad for the series against West Indies.

Image: Veljko Paunovic is under pressure at Reading

Napoli are reportedly keen to sign Memphis Depay as a replacement for outgoing forward Lorenzo Insigne.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta is said to be readying a summer bid for Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir.

West Ham fans have continued to support disgraced animal abuser Kurt Zouma with chants defending him, in unedifying scenes.

Steven Gerrard tore into his Aston Villa players and vowed to make changes to the team after a performance he described as 'nowhere near' good enough.

DAILY MIRROR

Mauricio Pochettino has fallen out with the hierarchy at Paris Saint-Germain including over the high-profile summer transfer of Lionel Messi from Barcelona this summer.

Image: Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino

Manchester United have sent spies out on a widespread search to discover the next Bruno Fernandes ahead of the summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller and his wife Lisa, a horse trainer, have been accused of animal cruelty by animal rights group PETA.

Wayne Rooney was happy to grant a young supporter his wish of a selfie, despite a miserable afternoon on the pitch for his Derby County side.

THE SUN

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up a shock summer swoop to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

Chelsea will be banned from wearing a gold badge on their kits by the Premier League following their Club World Cup win.

Image: Arsenal will reportedly pursue Armando Broja in the summer

Manchester City are increasingly confident about signing Erling Haaland this summer.

Ralf Rangnick has ordered his players to toughen up as he frets over a top-four finish.

Robert Pires has revealed Arsene Wenger sent a private plane to snatch him for Arsenal ahead of Real Madrid and Juventus.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal's new signing Matt Turner has admitted that joining the club has been a major gamble for his career.

Manchester United are poised to offer David de Gea a new long-term deal, according to reports - just months after the Spaniard's Old Trafford career appeared to be in jeopardy.

Tottenham's transfer mishaps have become even worse after Nico Lawrence reportedly decided to join Southampton over a move to north London.