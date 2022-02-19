Premier League predictions: Jones Knows says back Paul Pogba to fire in Manchester United win at Leeds

Jones Knows thinks Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire are ready to shoot down Leeds United for Manchester United on Super Sunday.

Leeds vs Manchester United, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Image: Leeds vs Man Utd - live on Sky Sports

Investing in Manchester United peppering the Leeds goal looks like an angle to exploit and I have headed towards the individual player markets on a hunt for some value.

I'll be stunned if Paul Pogba is not unleashed at Elland Road after being rested in midweek. He has looked fighting fit and motivated to impress since returning from injury - yes, his contract is up soon. The France midfielder ripped Leeds apart at Old Trafford earlier in the campaign, grabbing four assists as their man-to-man style failed miserably to contain him. He will be a big threat driving from midfield in this one and the 4/5 with Sky Bet for him to register two or more shots is very fair considering he has averaged 2.7 shots per 90 minutes in his 830 minutes of action this season.

Image: Paul Pogba has frequently been linked with a move away from Man Utd

It's also about time Harry Maguire started chipping in at the top end of the pitch.

Unbelievably, despite scoring six goals in his last 13 caps for England he has not scored for United for over a year. The signs are there that might be about to change though as he has registered three shots on target in his last three matches.

Now he faces a team who just love conceding from set pieces. Leeds have shipped 11 Premier League goals from set plays this season, excluding penalties. United's run of 138 corners without scoring in the Premier League could be about to end. I will be backing Maguire to have a shot on target at 5/2 with Sky Bet and for him to score a header at 20/1.

Wolves vs Leicester, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Image: Wolves vs Leicester - live on Sky Sports

What happens when one of the best defences meets the worst? Probably a home win.

Bruno Lage's team have conceded the fewest goal from open play in the Premier League this season (10) - conceding just one in the last 12 league encounters. Meanwhile, Leicester have not kept a clean sheet in their last 17 Premier League away games and have conceded 41 Premier League, goals which is 16 more than at this same stage last season.

Wolves have not lost a game when they have scored this season, either. Home win it is, then.

Wolves are a powerful side and it does not take a genius to discover that Leicester are most probably going to struggle keeping them at bay from set pieces. Whatever the Foxes try in terms of their defensive set up, just keeps on failing. Craig Dawson's winner for West Ham last weekend means Leicester have conceded a Premier League-high 14 goals from set-pieces (excludes penalties) and 11 goals from corners this season.

Image: Leander Dendoncker celebrates giving Wolves a 2-0 lead at Tottenham

The anytime goalscorer odds surrounding Max Kilman (10/1), Roman Saiss (13/2), Conor Coady (11/1) and Leander Dendoncker (13/2) are all worth a look but I am more focused on the shot market surrounding Dendoncker as a confident play.

Joao Moutinho's absence has also opened the door to Dendoncker to play in midfield and his strength is driving into the box, picking up loose balls as seen by his goal against Tottenham. He has had five shots on goal and six touches in the opposition box in his last three games which has triggered my interest in the 11/8 with Sky Bet for him to have two shots on goal in this one.

Jones Knows best bets...

P+L for the season = +44