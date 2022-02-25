Carabao Cup final: Stats analysis for Chelsea vs Liverpool live on Sky Sports this Sunday

Chelsea face Liverpool in a blockbuster Carabao Cup final on Sunday to lift the first domestic silverware since the Community Shield this season - but which team has the edge?

The 62nd League Cup final kicks off at 4.30pm in front of the Sky cameras at Wembley as two titans of the competition meet in the final for only the second time.

Chelsea emerged victorious in 2005 thanks to a 3-2 extra-time win at the Millennium Stadium and secured their first major trophy under Jose Mourinho.

This will be Chelsea's fifth final since then, having won two of the previous four, and have now made nine finals in total - with only Sunday's opponent appearing in more finals (13).

Liverpool have won the joint-most League Cups in the competition's history with eight, alongside Manchester City, who had won the competition in each of the last four seasons before being beaten by West Ham on penalties in the fourth round this year.

Sunday will be Liverpool's 246th game in the League Cup with only Aston Villa, having played more games in the competition with 254.

Liverpool are also the competition's second-highest scorers with 491 goals - again, Aston Villa are the only team to have scored more League Cup goals with 507.

If Chelsea were to score three times at Wembley this weekend, they would become the seventh team to score 400 League Cup goals.

A fixture for the ages

There has not been much between the teams this season, with both Premier League meetings ending in a draw. As the stats show from those two games, Liverpool had far more shots in both games, but will hope to improve on their conversion rate if they are going to win their first League Cup in 10 years.

Liverpool have had the better of recent encounters as Chelsea have only won one of the last five meetings and two of the last 10 in all competitions.

Since the start of this century, this is the most played fixture involving teams from England's top four tiers. Sunday will be the 68th game between Chelsea and Liverpool in the 21st century and, in that time, no team has beaten Chelsea more times than Liverpool (23 wins).

Similarly, no team has beaten Liverpool more times than Chelsea (26 wins) and only Arsenal (92) have scored more goals against Liverpool this century than Chelsea (86).

Carabao Cup form compared

As far as their performances in the Carabao Cup this season go, Liverpool have scored more goals in their five matches with 10, compared to Chelsea's seven. However, as the stats show, Chelsea have had the greater numbers in the attacking categories this season, but have missed more than double the number of big chances.

Defensively, both teams have been impressive in the competition this season with Chelsea conceding slightly fewer with two to Liverpool's three.

Those three goals conceded all came in Liverpool's quarter-final win against Leicester at Anfield on penalties after a pulsating 3-3 draw. This gives Jurgen Klopp's team four clean sheets from their five games, compared with Chelsea's three.

Those three clean sheets have all come in their last three League Cup games having drawn each of their first two this season 1-1 and progressed after a penalty shootout.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of the Carabao Cup final this weekend between Liverpool and Chelsea, we take a look at some of the best goals scored in the competition this season

Chelsea's joint-top scorer in the Carabao Cup this season is Kai Havertz with two goals (level with own goals) and the Germany international has an excellent goalscoring record in the competition with five goals from just three appearances.

His first goals for Chelsea were a hat-trick in their 6-0 third-round win against Barnsley at Stamford Bridge in September 2020 and he has scored in both his League Cup games this season against Southampton in the fourth round and Tottenham in the semi-final first leg.

Since the start of last season, Chelsea have scored 14 goals in the Carabao Cup with over a third coming from Havertz. Over the last two seasons, only Timo Werner has had more shots in the League Cup for Chelsea with 12, but Havertz has had four more shots on target than any other Chelsea player.

Liverpool's top scorer in the Carabao Cup this season is Takumi Minamino with four goals and the 27-year-old is likely to feature with both Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota doubtful for Sunday's final.

Despite failing to find the net in either leg of Liverpool's semi-final win against Arsenal last month, Minamino has an excellent overall record in the League Cup with six goals from seven appearances. Only Brentford's Marcus Forss has scored more League Cup goals since the start of last season with seven.

What is even more impressive about Minamino's record is he has scored from every shot on target he has had in the Carabao Cup.

Recent form would make Liverpool the favourites to lift the season's first silverware at the weekend, having won each of their last eight games in all competitions, but with Chelsea on the search for their third trophy this season, having already picked up the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, Thomas Tuchel's team can definitely not be discounted in any one-off game.

Road to Wembley

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at Liverpool's route to the Carabao Cup final where they'll face Chelsea on Sunday, live on Sky Sports