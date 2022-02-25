Thomas Tuchel says focus on Romelu Lukaku 'sometimes not fair' ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says the focus on striker Romelu Lukaku is "sometimes not fair".

The Chelsea boss accepted that players who command a large transfer fee will face scrutiny, but emphasised there are no hard feelings between himself and Lukaku, who has struggled for form in recent weeks.

"I know he is an important player," Tuchel said of Lukaku. "If you pay a lot of money these days for one single player, there's a lot of focus on the player.

"If you allow yourself to zoom a little bit out, he played a lot of matches from the start for us, consecutive matches."

After scoring on his second Premier League debut for the club against Arsenal, Lukaku went on to play in Chelsea's next seven league fixtures before suffering a sprain. The Belgian has scored 10 times in 28 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Tuchel went on to compare Lukaku's struggles with Chelsea vice-captain Jorginho.

Image: Tuchel insisted there are no hard feelings between himself and Lukaku

"We have, maybe a little bit, the same situation for example with Jorginho, who is one of our captains and did not play from the beginning lately because we feel he is a little mentally tired.

"But the focus is hugely on Romelu which I can understand. But the situation is more or less the same like for Jorginho and that sometimes is not fair and sometimes it's a bit too much. Both of them understand themselves as team players.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at Chelsea's route to the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday.

Tuchel downplayed any notion of there being a rift between himself or Lukaku.

"The things inside (the club) are very clear and the decisions are made clear. The players accept (them) and once you play for Chelsea, you accept that the team goes first. That is why there are no hard feelings, not from Romelu, not from me and not from anybody else."

A return for Reece James?

Defender Reece James has been an impactful player for Chelsea this season, having scored five times and provided six assists in all competitions. The 22-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in December though which has since kept him on the sidelines.

Image: Tuchel did not rule out the possibility of James starting in Sunday's Carabao Cup final

However, Tuchel did not rule out the possibility of James returning for the Carabao Cup final to face Liverpool.

"He looked brilliant in the last two training sessions. Let's wait another session and let's see if I am crazy enough to just put him on the pitch or if the reasonable side of me wins in the end," Tuchel said.

"There is still two days to go and then we will take the decision."

Follow every Chelsea game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Chelsea latest? Bookmark our Chelsea news page, check out Chelsea's fixtures and Chelsea's latest results, watch Chelsea goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Chelsea games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Chelsea as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.