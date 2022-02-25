Roberto Firmino to miss Liverpool's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea due to groin injury

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has confirmed forward Roberto Firmino will miss Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea due to injury.

The Brazil international has missed the last two matches with a groin injury and will not have recovered in time for the weekend.

Diogo Jota has not yet been ruled out but Lijnders said it "will be a challenge" for the Portugal forward to recover from his ankle injury.

"Bobby won't be available for the final. So far no reaction on the things he has done, the straight line running, change of direction and the ball work he has done," said assistant manager Pep Lijnders.

"That's a good sign.

"[Jota] He isn't ruled out but it still will be a challenge."

