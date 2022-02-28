Spartak Moscow to be removed from Europa League by UEFA after Russia's invasion of Ukraine

UEFA is planning to remove Spartak Moscow from this season's Europa League in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian side have been drawn to play RB Leipzig in the last 16, with the second leg scheduled to be played on March 17. No official confirmation has been made by UEFA.

Discussions are ongoing about whether RB Leipzig will get a bye through to the quarter-finals, or whether another team will be re-instated to play them

A statement from RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said: "We continue to be in close contact with the associations and have complete confidence in UEFA and their decision. We assume the games will be cancelled."

Spartak progressed to the knockout stages after winning Group C, which also included Leicester.

They lost 4-3 at home to the Foxes - with Patson Daka scoring all of the Premier League side's goals - before drawing 1-1 at the King Power Stadium.

UEFA is trying to organise an emergency Executive Committee meeting for Tuesday. The move comes as more and more European associations are announcing they will not play Russia.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin is a member of the seven-strong bureau of the FIFA Council, who decided on Sunday to stop short of suspending Russia.

Tuesday's meeting will also be updated on UEFA's attempt to extricate itself from its sponsorship deal with Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is inconceivable that normal sporting relations with Vladimir Putin's Russia can continue following the invasion of Ukraine

The English FA had earlier said that they will not be playing Russia under any guise - including under a new name as suggested by FIFA.

The decision has been made "out of solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership", the England FA said in a statement.

It indicates England will refuse to play Russia in both the World Cup in Qatar and the Women's Euros this summer, should the sides be drawn against each other.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) said it "stands in solidarity with Ukraine and feels an extreme amount of sadness and shock to the recent developments in the country".

The Scottish Football Association has confirmed that Scotland will not play any fixtures against Russia for the foreseeable future.

Scottish FA president Rob Petrie has also offered to help the Ukraine national team prepare for the World Cup play-off at Hampden on March 24.

The Football Association of Ireland also released a statement on Monday offering its "full and unequivocal support" to the Ukrainian federation and saying its teams would not face Russia at any level until further notice.

The Republic of Ireland men's team are due to face Ukraine twice in June in the UEFA Nations League. The match in Dublin is due to be played on June 4 before the return match on June 14, which - as things stand - would be played on neutral territory.

Rob Dorsett says that the FA have made it clear to FIFA and UEFA that they believe Russian expulsion from international football is the correct course of action

The FAI has said it will be as "flexible and accommodating as possible" over the staging of those two matches.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday it was "inconceivable" normal sporting relations with Vladimir Putin's Russia can continue following the invasion of Ukraine.

FIFA has also warned Russia they will be banned from all international football if the war does not stop.

Following a meeting of the FIFA Council on Sunday, it was confirmed:

Russia cannot play any FIFA matches in Russia

Russia cannot call itself Russia and will be called 'Football Union of Russia'

No flag or anthem of Russia will be used in matches where teams from the Football Union of Russia participate

Next step is to ban Russia from competitions "should the situation not be improving rapidly"

A statement read: "FIFA will continue its ongoing dialogue with the IOC, UEFA and other sport organisations to determine any additional measures or sanctions, including a potential exclusion from competitions, that shall be applied in the near future should the situation not be improving rapidly."