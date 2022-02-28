Gracias Marcelo Bielsa - The man who United a city

The man who united a city, the man who united a club, Marcelo Bielsa deserves to know just how much he was loved.

In the world of football where 'player power' often reigns supreme, Marcelo Bielsa had players who would run through brick walls for him, and most importantly had the loyalty within that team.

Bielsa forged his own legacy at Leeds United.

From the press conferences to 'Spygate', 'Murderball' to 'Bielsa-ball', which included a win at Manchester City with 10 men. The Argentine even made his players go out and pick up litter ahead of his first season in charge, showing appreciation towards the fans and teaching them humility in the same instance.

After 1353 days which seem to have gone just as quickly as the 90 minutes against Stoke in his first match, an unbelievable 3-1 win against the then Championship favourites, it is time to recognise exactly what a genius we had in charge of Leeds United.

Image: A mural of Marcelo Bielsa near Hyde Park in Leeds

If you look at the last 10 seasons, Leeds were, to put it bluntly and truthfully, a mid-table Championship club, desperately in need of an injection of energy, but in quite simple terms going nowhere soon.

Marcelo guided Leeds to a play-off finish in his first season in charge, and after a string of poor results, were then restricted to second-flight football for another year thanks to Derby County.

Leeds then started the season in emphatic fashion at Bristol City and didn't look back, knowing they were heading towards the lifting of a 16-year curse.

With a pandemic in between, it was almost like fate didn't want Bielsa to lead Leeds to glory, but rest assured they did get back on track and breezed the league as Champions by 10 points.

He galvanised a group of players who had found their level, and he took them above and beyond anything they thought they were capable of.

Kalvin Phillips was arguably the biggest benefactor of three and a half years of Bielsa, eventually earning an England call-up, proceeding to play in a Euro 2020 side who made the final, and in turn being named England Player of the Year for 2021.

Who could forget Patrick Bamford too? A player highly doubted by fans, who ended up finding the net 16 times during the title-winning campaign, while scoring 17 goals in their return to the Premier League, again landing a first England cap as a result of his high-level of consistent performances.

Fast-forward to the first season back in the promised land of the Premier League, a 4-3 defeat to the then champions Liverpool at Anfield. It was a sign of things to come and the style which would grip the top flight and the world as they watched on.

A whole 37 games later, Leeds finished ninth, with only five other teams scoring more goals than their 62. Philosophy epitomised.

Granted, this season has not gone so well, and there are often baffling decisions that come with the phases and stages of a game, often meaning Bielsa is labelled as 'stubborn'. So many times these have paid off. But unfortunately, that wasn't the case in recent weeks.

Leader and captain Liam Cooper has been absent since early December, Phillips was ruled out in the exact same game against Brentford, while Bamford has made just five starts all season and also made his last appearance at home to Thomas Frank's side. The spine of the team wiped out, it leaves little wonder what more could have been done.

Image: Kalvin Phillips has been a huge miss for Leeds United

Of course, all good things must come to an end, but realistically who would be and who is better placed to maintain survival for Leeds than Bielsa? He has made these players what they are today, he knows exactly what and how much he can get out of them.

The next six matches are the big six. I think the number 12 is the magic number, which would take Leeds to 35 points for the season, and with that potentially safety.

Jesse Marsch's first six Leeds fixtures Date Opponent Competition Saturday March 5 Leicester (a) Premier League Thursday March 10 Aston Villa (h) Premier League Sunday March 13 Norwich (h) Premier League Friday March 18 Wolves (a) Premier League Saturday April 2 Southampton (h) Premier League Saturday April 9 Watford (a) Premier League

In a period where Bielsa could have failed or given up on Leeds, it was the club who gave up on Bielsa.

Whatever happens next, and with Jesse Marsch now in charge, it is time for unity and not division, as we have to continue to support this great club, with or without Bielsa at the helm.

Gutting, devastating, heartbreaking. These are all the words and emotions that are being used when you talk to friends, family, who have become even closer during those years due to Bielsa, his staff and the players.

A 'thank you' is what I will leave it on. We wouldn't be where we are now, and it says it all that our fanbase think this is the wrong call. You couldn't have done any more for us, the memories we have from your tenure will live with us all forever, and you will be welcomed and hailed as a hero whenever you may wish to return.

Image: Jesse Marsch has been appointed as the new manager of Leeds United

Sure, the King Power will be deafened by Marcelo Bielsa chants ringing out as Leeds travel to Leicester, but Marsch holds the keys now, and we must get behind him and the players.