Championship Team of the Month for February: Aleksandar Mitrovic, Neco Williams, Gary Madine make the cut

Fulham hitman Aleksandar Mitrovic took his goal tally for the season to 34 in February as the Serb was again in unstoppable form last month. League leaders Fulham have two players make the WhoScored.com team of the month as we run through the best XI.

Goalkeeper: Lee Nicholls (Huddersfield) - 7.36 rating

No goalkeeper made more saves than Huddersfield's Lee Nicholls (22) in England's second tier in February, with the division's busiest goalkeeper occupying the spot between the sticks. Nicholls kept four clean sheets in his six outings to return a WhoScored.com rating of 7.36.

Right-back: Neco Williams (Fulham) - 7.35 rating

Fulham have two players make the Championship Team of the Month with Neco Williams impressing on the back of his January loan arrival from Liverpool. The young right-back provided two assists in February, coming from a total of five key passes. 21 tackles and interceptions combined was also a solid return for Williams to help earn a WhoScored.com rating of 7.35.

Centre-back: Marvin Ekpiteta (Blackpool) - 7.49 rating

The first of three Blackpool players to make the side, Marvin Ekpiteta scored goals number two and three for the season in February to help return a WhoScored.com rating of 7.49. 20 clearances and 17 aerial duels won were both notable to contribute towards his inclusion in the side.

Centre-back: Dominic Hyam (Coventry) - 7.35 rating

Partnering Ekpiteta at the heart of the defence in the team of the month is Coventry's Dominic Hyam. Like Ekpiteta, Hyam also netted twice in February, those coming in wins over Reading and Barnsley. The 26-year-old ranked fourth for clearances (35) and first for interceptions (20) to feature with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.35.

Left-back: Brandon Fleming (Hull) - 7.52 rating

No player made more tackles than Brandon Fleming (29) in the Championship in February with the 22-year-old completing the defence in the team of the month with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.52. On top of that, Fleming got forward well when he did win possession, completing more dribbles (18) than any other player to reinforce his deserved inclusion.

Central midfield: James Garner (Nottingham Forest) - 7.50 rating

Of the three goals James Garner has scored this season, two came in February as the on-loan midfielder netted in wins over Blackburn and Bristol City. Garner was unfortunate not to add a league assist in February having made nine key passes as he yielded a WhoScored.com rating of 7.50.

Central midfield: Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool) - 7.43 rating

No player registered more assists than Blackpool's Kenneth Dougall (4) in February as the Australian played a key role in the Tangerines' free-scoring month. Indeed, no team scored more league goals than Blackpool (11) in February with Dougall central to their efforts in the final third, returning a WhoScored.com rating of 7.43 in the process.

Central midfield: Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) - 7.40 rating

Marcus Tavernier has directly contributed to six league goals in the Championship this season, three of which came in February as the Middlesbrough midfielder scored one and assisted two. Those came from respective returns of 12 shots and 12 key passes, and helped Tavernier nail down a spot in the team of the month with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.40.

Striker: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) - 7.90 rating

With a rating of 7.90, Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is the WhoScored.com Championship Player of the Month. The Serb took more shots (25) and scored more goals (6) than any other player in England's second tier in February to help take his goal total for the 2021/22 campaign to 34 with 13 games still to play.

Striker: Gary Madine (Blackpool) - 7.40 rating

The third and final Blackpool player to star in the team of the month is striker Gary Madine, who earned a WhoScored.com rating of 7.40 in February. Madine scored three times from six games over the last month, and was difficult to contain when Blackpool went direct, winning more aerial duels (49) than any other player to join Mitrovic on the frontline.

Striker: Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Stoke) - 7.52 rating

Jaden Philogene-Bidace has proven a solid addition to the Stoke side following his January arrival from Aston Villa. While the youngster managed just one goal in February, that coming in a man of the match display against Swansea, he finished the month having completed the fourth most dribbles (13) to round off the XI with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.52.