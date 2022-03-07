Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling honoured at 2021 Sports Journalists' Association awards

Sky Sports also won the Best Television or Digital Live Event Coverage of the Year for its presentation of the inaugural edition of cricket's The Hundred; Sky Sports News' Football's Cult Heroes claimed the prize for Sports Podcast of the Year

Monday 7 March 2022 23:38, UK

Jeff Stelling Soccer Saturday
Image: Soccer Saturday's Jeff Stelling won the Doug Gardner Award for services to sports journalism

Jeff Stelling was honoured at the 2021 British Sports Journalism Awards, as Sky Sports took home two further awards from Monday's ceremony in London.

Stelling, who is standing down from his role presenting Soccer Saturday at the end of the current season, was presented with the Doug Gardner Award for services to sports journalism.

The award for Best Television or Digital Live Event Coverage of the Year was awarded for Sky Sports' presentation of The Hundred, while Sky Sports News' Football's Cult Heroes claimed the prize for Sports Podcast of the Year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

A look back at the funniest moments of 2021 from the Soccer Saturday studio.

Stelling, who turns 67 later this month, has presented Sky Sports News' flagship Saturday show for more than 25 years.

Sky Sports was also recognised for its coverage of last summer's inaugural edition of The Hundred, which brought huge entertainment to cricket fans around the world.

Trending

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

We look back at some of the best plays from The Hundred 2021.

Every fixture of the competition was broadcast live on Sky, with the Oval Invincibles winning the women's title, and the Southern Brave triumphing in the men's competition as the tournament captivated the nation.

Sky Sports News' Football's Cult Heroes was the inaugural winner of Sports Podcast of the Year.

The series, which explored the stories of the players that carried their clubs on their backs - on and off the pitch, profiled the likes of Robbie Fowler, Eric Cantona and Kelly Smith.

Win £250,000 on Tuesday!

Win £250,000 on Tuesday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Tuesday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 7:45pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema