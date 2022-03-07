Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling honoured at 2021 Sports Journalists' Association awards

Jeff Stelling was honoured at the 2021 British Sports Journalism Awards, as Sky Sports took home two further awards from Monday's ceremony in London.

Stelling, who is standing down from his role presenting Soccer Saturday at the end of the current season, was presented with the Doug Gardner Award for services to sports journalism.

The award for Best Television or Digital Live Event Coverage of the Year was awarded for Sky Sports' presentation of The Hundred, while Sky Sports News' Football's Cult Heroes claimed the prize for Sports Podcast of the Year.

Stelling, who turns 67 later this month, has presented Sky Sports News' flagship Saturday show for more than 25 years.

A fitting way to end at @ParkPlazaHotels Westminster. We hear from your Doug Gardner Award winner, the phenomenal @JeffStelling 👏 Thank you for a great night everyone #SJA2021 pic.twitter.com/izfrI5hCwl — Sports Journalists (@SportSJA) March 7, 2022

Sky Sports was also recognised for its coverage of last summer's inaugural edition of The Hundred, which brought huge entertainment to cricket fans around the world.

Every fixture of the competition was broadcast live on Sky, with the Oval Invincibles winning the women's title, and the Southern Brave triumphing in the men's competition as the tournament captivated the nation.

Sky Sports News' Football's Cult Heroes was the inaugural winner of Sports Podcast of the Year.

The series, which explored the stories of the players that carried their clubs on their backs - on and off the pitch, profiled the likes of Robbie Fowler, Eric Cantona and Kelly Smith.