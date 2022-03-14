David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of matches? Find out here...

Blackburn vs Derby, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

The ball just will not go into the back of the net for Blackburn, even when presented with a penalty and with Bradley Dack standing over it. They need to find some goals or the top six will be gone for them.

Derby will have hope of taking advantage, but they do struggle on the road and lack goals themselves. This should be a close game, recent records suggest there won't be many goals in it. I'll back Rovers to edge it.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Bournemouth vs Reading, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

That was a big win for Bournemouth against Derby on Saturday. It got them back into second and this is the perfect game for them to kick on and retighten their grip on that spot.

Reading are in no kind of form again. Three defeats on the bounce, and they are just lucky no one below them can get a run going either. This should be a home win.

Prutton predicts: 3-1 (Sky Bet odds)

West Brom vs Fulham, Tuesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

The penalty award may have been fortunate, but West Brom took full advantage and that was a big comeback point against Huddersfield that should raise the confidence within Steve Bruce's squad.

Fulham were also on the wrong end of an interesting penalty decision themselves on Saturday, but they still should have had more than enough to beat Barnsley. I think they will have more than enough to see off West Brom, mind.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackpool vs Sheffield United, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Blackpool have won three in a row now to give themselves half an eye on the play-offs again. It may be a little late, but if you keep winning in this league you just never know.

Sheffield United will want to forget Coventry as quickly as possible. But they are running into a side in form. I reckon this will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Huddersfield, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Milwall are still unbeaten, but back-to-back goalless draws suggests they may just not quite have enough goals to sustain a charge towards the play-offs.

Huddersfield will have been frustrated with how they were pegged back by West Brom. They are still looking at Bournemouth, but that is out of their control. They just have to keep picking up points to maintain where they are, and I think they'll nick this one.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs QPR, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Arena

Nottingham Forest made light work of Reading on Saturday. Their FA Cup quarter-final with Liverpool is on the horizon, but there is work to do against QPR in midweek.

QPR snatched an excellent comeback win against Luton at the weekend, which fired them back into the top six. This is a tough trip, though. Forest should have too much at the City Ground.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions

Barnsley vs Bristol City (Tues 7.45pm): 1-0

Birmingham vs Middlesbrough (Tues 7.45pm): 1-1

Cardiff vs Stoke (Wed 7.45pm): 2-1

Coventry vs Hull (Wed 7.45pm): 2-1

Luton vs Preston (Wed 7.45pm): 1-0

Peterborough vs Swansea (Wed 7.45pm): 1-1