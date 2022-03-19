FA Cup quarter-final preview, team news, stats and how to follow across Sky Sports

Find out the team news and latest stats for the FA Cup quarter-finals, with Nottm Forest vs Liverpool the final game of the weekend.
Team news: Nottingham Forest will be without Scott McKenna for their FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool.
The defender limped off with a hamstring problem late in Wednesday's victory over QPR and is expected to be sidelined for a month. The news comes as a blow to Forest, who had already lost fellow defenders Steve Cook and Max Lowe.
They will both miss at least a month with injuries picked up in the previous game against Reading last weekend.
Influential Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is out for a number of weeks with a hamstring injury.
Forward Mohamed Salah is still nursing a bruised foot which caused him some discomfort after coming off the bench in the midweek win over Arsenal and may be rested.
Goalkeeper Alisson Becker will start, having previously shared duties with Caoimhin Kelleher.
Midfielder James Milner and left-back Kostas Tsimikas both missed the trip to Arsenal through illness and will need to be assessed.
Follow Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool in our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms. Follow the semi-final draw live on the Sky Sports app and website at 5.30pm on Sunday.
Opta stats
- This is the first meeting in any competition between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool since a 2-2 draw at the City Ground in April 1999 in the Premier League.
- This is the first FA Cup meeting between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool since the 1988-89 semi-final, when the Reds' won 3-1 at Old Trafford en route to winning the trophy. Overall, Liverpool have progressed from six of their seven FA Cup ties against Nottingham Forest, failing only in the first such meeting in February 1895.
- This is the first time Liverpool have reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup under Jurgen Klopp, with the previous occasion in which they did so coming in April 2015 under Brendan Rodgers. The Reds, however, have progressed past this stage in 16 of the last 17 campaigns they've reached the final eight.
- Liverpool have won just two of their last eight FA Cup matches away from home (D2 L4), with the Reds conceding at least twice in six of those games. Each of their three matches this season have come at Anfield.
- Liverpool have progressed from 13 of their last 15 FA Cup ties against sides from a lower division, only failing to do so vs Oldham in 2012-13 (fourth round) and Wolves in 2016-17 (fourth round). They last fell at this stage of the competition to a side outside the top-flight in 1969-70 against Watford under Bill Shankly.
- Liverpool have progressed from/won eight different ties across the League Cup (5) and FA Cup (3) this season. Not since 2011-12 have the Reds made it through more rounds across England's domestic cup competitions (11), when they won the League Cup and finished as runners-up in the FA Cup under Kenny Dalglish.
- This is Nottingham Forest's first FA Cup quarter-final match since the 1995-96 campaign, when they lost 1-0 at home to Aston Villa. Forest last reached the semi-final of the competition in 1990-91, when they eventually lost in the final to Tottenham Hotspur.
- Nottingham Forest have already eliminated two Premier League opponents in this season's FA Cup, knocking out Arsenal in round three and holders Leicester in round four. The last time Forest were successful in three consecutive FA Cup ties against top-flight opponents was in 1990-91 (Crystal Palace, Southampton and Norwich City).