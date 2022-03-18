Aaron Ramsey: Rangers midfielder 'itching' to perform ahead of 'business end of the season'

Aaron Ramsey has told Sky Sports he is "itching" to show what he can do for Rangers ahead of "the business end of the season".

​​​​​​Ramsey has made just two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership since joining Rangers on loan from Juventus - totalling just 29 minutes - but did start in the Scottish Cup fifth round and quarter-final.

Although injuries have stunted the Welshman's start to life in Glasgow, he is still confident of helping Rangers - who face Dundee live on Sky Sports this Sunday - finish their domestic and European campaigns strongly.

"It's been great," Ramsey said when asked how he's settling in at Ibrox. "There's a great group of lads here who have made me feel very welcome and I'm just itching to get out there now and show what I can do.

"I've played a couple of games since coming here but hopefully now I can kick on and really contribute towards what's going to be the business end of the season.

"I'm happy to be a part of this and looking forward to the rest of the season. Hopefully now I get more of an opportunity. I'm feeling good. In the last game [against Dundee in the Scottish Cup]. I felt really good so hopefully I can build on that now and contribute.

"I always back myself and I know my quality - that's never going to be in doubt with me."

Ramsey: Anything can happen in Europa League

Rangers lost 2-1 to Red Star Belgrade in Serbia on Thursday night but progressed to the Europa League quarter-finals 4-2 on aggregate.

They will face Portuguese side Braga in the Europa League last eight - with a potential semi-final against RB Leipzig or Atalanta - and Ramsey is confident they can continue their impressive form.

"We're really looking forward to it," he said. "We've had a really solid campaign so far with some big results, so we're delighted to be in the quarter-finals and we've got two big games to look forward to now.

"You're in the quarter-finals of a competition so anything can happen at this stage, but it's important for us to focus on the first game and then come back to Ibrox and hopefully have another memorable night. It's going to be a tough game."

Van Bronckhorst: Braga a good draw

On Braga, who knocked French side Monaco out on their way to the quarters, Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst added: "I think it's a good draw. We are going to prepare as well as possible to go through to the next round.

"It's going to be hard, Portuguese teams are always strong teams, defensively solid with skillful players. We are not looking beyond Braga, we just have to overcome Braga, we will concentrate on them."

