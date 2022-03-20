Paris Saint-Germain thrashed by Monaco in Ligue 1 - European round-up

Paris Saint-Germain looked sluggish and apathetic as the Ligue 1 leaders slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Monaco, with Wissam Ben Yedder scoring twice.

Following PSG's exit from the Champions League in the last 16 at the hands of Real Madrid, the poor display at the Stade Louis II will not ease the wrath of ultras who have been calling for sporting director Leonardo and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to leave.

With nine matches left to play, PSG still enjoy a 15-point lead at the top of the table and remain well on track to equal Saint-Etienne's record of 10 French league titles. Monaco moved to seventh place with victory.

PSG enjoyed most of the early possession but were largely toothless in attack and the hosts deservedly took the lead in the 25th minute after Youssouf Fofana opened up space down the right flank and crossed for Ben Yedder, who tucked it home with a subtle flick with the outside of his foot.

Monaco could have gone into the break with a bigger lead but missed a couple of other chances before the interval.

Image: Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice as Monaco thrashed PSG 3-0 in Ligue 1

PSG's first real opportunity came in the 51st minute when Kylian Mbappe made the most of Neymar's through ball to break into the area - only to fluff his shot.

Substitute Kevin Volland came on as a replacement for Gelson Martins and immediately made an impact to beat PSG 'keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from close range at the conclusion of a well-executed collective move in the 68th minute.

Ben Yedder made it 3-0 with six minutes left from the penalty spot following Presnel Kimpembe's reckless tackle from behind on Volland. Donnarumma managed to parry the striker's kick, but the ball bounced into the net.

PSG were without Lionel Messi, who was ruled out with flu-like symptoms. In addition to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, PSG were also without Sergio Ramos, Angel di María, Juan Bernat, Layvin Kurzawa and Ander Herrera.