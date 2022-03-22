Marcus Bignot: Birmingham coach charged by FA over language allegedly used during WSL loss to Tottenham

Birmingham coach Marcus Bignot has been charged by the Football Association over language he allegedly used at the Women's Super League loss to Tottenham last month.

Bignot is alleged to have used "improper and/or abusive and/or insulting language" that "included a reference, whether express or implied, to sexual orientation".

A statement on Birmingham's official website said: "The club has been notified that Marcus Bignot has been charged by the FA.

"Bignot has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following our Barclays FA Women's Super League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur Women on Sunday February 13.

"It is alleged that he used improper and/or abusive and/or insulting language, contrary to Rule E3(1).

"It is further alleged that this breach of Rule E3(1) is an "Aggravated Breach", as defined in Rule E3(2), that the language included a reference, whether express or implied, to sexual orientation.

"He has until Monday April 4 to provide a response in appeal. No further comment will be made at this time."

