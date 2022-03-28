Jeff Stelling to remain as host of Soccer Saturday

Jeff Stelling, the legendary host of Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday, will continue to host the award-winning show.

Stelling announced his decision to step down in October last year after 30 years at Sky. Following discussions with Sky Sports, he has decided to stay on as host of Soccer Saturday for at least the 2022/23 season.

"Sky Sports is my home, and the Soccer Saturday team are a big part of my life," said Stelling. "As the end of the season approached, and I was preparing to say goodbye, I realised that I was not ready to blow the final whistle and leave the best job in the world.

"I am thrilled to be staying, and excited about moving the show forward and creating more special Saturday afternoons on Sky Sports."

Jonathan Licht, Managing Director of Sky Sports said: "Football fans everywhere will be delighted that Jeff will continue to host Soccer Saturday.

"He is a massive part of Saturday afternoon life and everyone at Sky Sports shares the joy this news will bring.

"We just can't get enough of Jeff, and can't wait to bring more of his broadcasting magic to our viewers."