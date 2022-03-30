Gary Neville wins Royal Television Society award for punditry and co-commentary on Sky Sports

Sky Sports' Gary Neville has won the Royal Television Society award for best Sports Presenter, Commentator or Pundit, beating some stiff competition.

The former Manchester United defender is one of Sky Sports' leading pundits, often joining co-commentary for some of the Premier League's biggest fixtures.

He also regularly records The Gary Neville Podcast, reflecting on the weekend's big talking points, as well as expert analysis on Monday Night Football.

Neville beat Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes - nominated for her contributions during Euro 2020 - and Gabby Logan, who was recognised for presenting the London Marathon coverage.

After winning the award, Neville told the RTS: "To be in a category with Gabby and Emma, who are incredible operators… I actually came here tonight hoping one of them would win.

"Gabby was a huge inspiration to me and helped me 20 years ago when I made my first TV appearance for ITV at the World Cup. And Emma just blew me away with the punditry in the European Championships.

"I'm delighted, it's a very strong category and I'm proud and privileged. Thank you to everybody at Sky Sports who have given me the platform and they are absolutely incredible behind the scenes."