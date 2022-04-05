Leah Williamson named England captain for 2022 Women’s Euros | Wiegman: A great leader

Leah Williamson has been confirmed as England's captain for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022.

The 25-year-old had been wearing the armband in the absence of the injured Steph Houghton, who first captained England herself in January 2014 before being confirmed in the role in April that year.

Williamson, who led the team to success in the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup last month featuring Spain, Canada and Germany, said: "This is an incredibly proud moment for me and my family and I am honoured to be asked to lead us at the Euros.

"Steph Houghton is one of this country's all-time greats and to follow in her footsteps - and all of those special names who have led the team in the past - means so much.

"Although I will be wearing the armband, I know we have a squad full of leaders who share my pride and passion in playing for our country. Whether I am captain or not, I will never take anything for granted and will always do my best for England every time I pull on the shirt."

England are preparing for the forthcoming away FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia on Friday, April 8 (7pm kick-off) and Northern Ireland on Tuesday, April 12(7.55pm kick-off).

Wiegman: A great leader

Image: England manager Sarina Wiegman

Speaking about the appointment of Williamson as England captain, head coach Sarina Wiegman hailed the Arsenal defender as a "great leader".

She also emphasised the need for consistency in the run up to a major tournament - the Lionesses' first under the stewardship of Wiegman, who took charge in August 2020.

Wiegman said: "This decision gives us continuity at this important final period as we build towards the tournament. It is important we give everyone clarity at this stage.



"Leah has been a great leader for us and I know she will continue to set the example we need in her work on and off the pitch. While I know this is significant news for our fans, for me the most important thing is that we work hard in training and perform to the best we can in our matches as a team. The main thing is we are ready for our World Cup qualifiers and then the EURO this summer.



"She joins a proud list of England captains and will be following in the footsteps of the likes of the first captain Sheila Parker but also her predecessor Steph Houghton who have all been integral for the women's game."

The groups...

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, C3*, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

*Russia suspended until further notice

The venues...

Wembley Stadium (London)

Brentford Community Stadium (London)

Brighton and Hove Community Stadium (Brighton)

Manchester City Academy Stadium (Manchester)

Old Trafford (Manchester)

Stadium MK (Milton Keynes)

New York Stadium (Rotherham)

Bramall Lane (Sheffield)

St Mary's Stadium (Southampton)

Leigh Sports Village (Leigh)

The schedule...

Group stage:

Wednesday July 6

Group A: England vs Austria - kick off 8pm, Old Trafford

Thursday July 7

Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland - kick off 8pm, St Mary's

Friday July 8

Group B: Spain vs Finland - kick off 5pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Germany vs Denmark - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Saturday July 9

Group C: C3 vs Switzerland - kick off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village

Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Sunday July 10

Group D: Belgium vs Iceland - kick off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Group D: France vs Italy - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Monday July 11

Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland - kick off 5pm, St Mary's

Group A: England v Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Tuesday July 12

Group B: Denmark vs Finland - kick off 5pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Germany vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Wednesday July 13

Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane

Group C: Netherlands v C3 - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Thursday July 14

Group D: Italy vs Iceland - kick off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Group D: France vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Friday July 15

Group A: Northern Ireland v England - kick off 8pm, St Mary's

Group A: Austria vs Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Saturday July 16

Group B: Finland vs Germany - kick off 8pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Denmark vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Sunday July 17

Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane

Group C: Sweden vs C3 - kick off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village

Monday July 18

Group D: Iceland vs France - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Group D: Italy vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals

Wednesday July 20

Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Thursday July 21

Quarter-final 2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Friday July 22

Quarter-final 3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 26

Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3 - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4 - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Final

Sunday July 31