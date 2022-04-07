Sky Sports provides the ultimate survival guide for a Sunday Special

The Australian Grand Prix kicks off Sunday Special live from 6am; the Premier League title race heats up as Manchester City take on Liverpool at the Etihad; the final day of The Masters finishes off the action, live on Sky Sports from 6.30pm
Sky Sports' Sunday Special is the ultimate day for sports fans with 18 hours of epic live action. Sky Sports has teamed up with sports scientist, John Mulcahy to produce the ultimate Survival Guide ensuring fans do not miss a minute of the live action.
Starting at 6am with the Australian GP and ending after midnight on the glorious greens of Augusta - with a Man City vs Liverpool title-decider sandwiched in between - planning for this day for back-to-back iconic sporting moments will be crucial. With this expert advice, viewers can rest easy knowing they can stay the course and take in all the action.
It is a jam-packed Sunday Special this weekend with the biggest football, Formula One and Masters action, all live on Sky Sports.
Behind all great performances is a great plan - every team and athlete will have one for Sunday, and TV viewers can do the same. When people experience positive social interactions, they are more likely to feel a sense of belonging. Picking the right team-mates for Sunday is vital to enjoy those big sporting moments together.
Keeping your concentration will be key to enjoying the Sunday Special as the excitement of a full day of live sport can take its toll - a risk as the final putts are holed at Augusta National in the early morning!
Studies show that fewer than eight hours sleep can result in up to a 10 per cent decrease in focus. Getting a solid rest is essential to maximising your chances of watching the Sunday Special in its entirety and not missing a key moment.
The key is to eat a combination of high-quality carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. This will allow energy to be released evenly over a period of hours meaning you feel fuller for longer. No unnecessary trips to the kitchen.
Staying hydrated is a must if you are to maintain concentration and focus; drink between 2 and 2.5 litres of fluids.
The action during the Sunday Special will surely keep you jumping out of your seat but remember to stand regularly throughout the day to fend off the drowsiness and keep your blood circulation pumping.
Research carried out at the University of Oxford has shown a spike in the stress hormone cortisol amongst some football fans while they watch their team. One solution to subduing those stress levels is yoga, which is scientifically proven to reduce cortisol levels... go on, give it a go
With the Australian GP, Man City vs Liverpool and the final day of The Masters, it promises to be a scintillating day of sport, but there's lots more to get stuck into on this Sky Sports Sunday Special. Further live football offerings include Norwich vs Burnley and St Mirren vs Rangers in the SPFL, while there's also international Test cricket and IPL action, two live Suncorp Netball matches as well as live basketball from the final round of regular-season NBA.
