Tottenham Women: Rehanne Skinner signs new deal to stay as head coach until 2024

Tottenham Women head coach Rehanne Skinner has signed a new deal which will keep her at the club until 2024.

Skinner, who has been in charge since November 2020, has guided Spurs to fifth place in the Women's Super League with five games of the season remaining - and to within touching distance of a best finish yet.

Chairman Daniel Levy told the club's website: "We are delighted that Rehanne has agreed a new contract.

"The team has delivered consistently strong performances and I know Rehanne and her coaching staff are driven to take them even further. We're all excited about what the future holds."

Skinner cited the support provided by the club in her decision to extend her stay.

She said: "I'm delighted to sign a new contract. Throughout the course of my time here, I've felt really supported by the club in terms of the vision we have as a collective.

"We're on a journey and it's a chance for us to keep building. We know where we are and where a club of Tottenham Hotspur's stature should be.

"You can't underestimate the value of top-quality training facilities and we've been supported completely. The club is meeting my ambitions and we know the direction we want to go in."

