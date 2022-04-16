Erling Haaland scores twice as Borussia Dortmund hit six past Wolfsburg - European round-up

Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund routed Wolfsburg 6-1 on Saturday to maintain their slim chances of winning the Bundesliga.

Dortmund are six points behind Bayern Munich with only a mathematical chance of the title. Six-time European champions Bayern, eliminated in the Champions League this week, can restore their nine-point lead with a win at struggling Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

Dortmund took control with three goals in a five-minute spell. Defender Tom Rothe headed home from Julian Brandts corner in the 24th minute, midfielder Axel Witsel pounced two minutes later after Haaland broke free, and defender Manuel Akanji turned in a free-kick from Marco Reus just before the half-hour.

Five minutes later, Emre Can netted with a shot from outside the box that goalkeeper Koen Casteels fumbled.

Haaland grabbed his first in the 38th minute when he was set up by Reus and shot past Casteels and the prolific Norway star made it 6-0 in the 54th minute after combining well with Brandt.

Midfielder Ridle Baku got a late consolation goal for Wolfsburg, who had not scored in any of their previous five visits to the Westfalenstadion.

Hungary winger Roland Sallai scored twice as fifth-placed Freiburg beat mid-table Bochum 3-0 to move level on points with fourth-placed Leipzig, who plays on Sunday.

Sixth-placed Cologne won 3-1 at local rivals Borussia Monchengladbach to clinch an emphatic Rhine derby double, having won 4-1 earlier this season.

French striker Anthony Modeste continued his fine form to put Cologne ahead with his 16th league goal and midfielders Florian Kainz and Dejan Ljubicic added one each to make it 3-0 by half-time.

Switzerland striker Breel Embolo pulled a late goal back for mid-table Gladbach.

Hertha Berlin boosted their chances of staying up with a 1-0 win at Augsburg, thanks to an early second-half goal from Germany midfielder Suat Serdar.

Hertha were 15th and have big games coming up against relegation rivals Stuttgart and Bielefeld. Stuttgart, who were one point behind Hertha in 16th, drew 0-0 at mid-table Mainz.

Serie A: Vlahovic salvages dramatic point for Juve; Fiorentina climb to sixth

Dusan Vlahovic scored a 95th-minute equaliser to earn Juventus a late point in a 1-1 draw with nine-man Bologna.

An acrobatic overhead kick from Alvaro Morata was going wide until the Serbian striker met it with a header at the far post that found the target to salvage a point for the Bianconeri. They had been denied a penalty in a disputed VAR decision moments earlier.

Juventus remain fourth, moving within three points of third-placed Napoli, who host fifth-placed Roma on Monday.

Marko Arnautovic put Bologna ahead after the break by running onto a through ball from Roberto Soriano and rounding the goalkeeper to slide the ball into an empty net. Bologna's last six goals have all been scored by Arnautovic, who has 12 this season.

They are playing for ailing coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, who is in hospital while receiving treatment for leukaemia.

Image: Dusan Vlahovic scored a 95th-minute equaliser for Juventus

Morata thought he had earned Juventus a late penalty when he appeared to be fouled inside the area by Adama Soumaoro, but no penalty was awarded after a VAR review ruled that the foul had occurred outside the area.

Soumaoro was issued a red card after the review for dissent. In the ensuing protests by Bologna, Gary Medel was also sent off, leaving the visitors with nine men.

Vlahovic - who joined from Fiorentina in January - then notched his 22nd goal this season and the 50th of his career in Serie A.

Fiorentina edged visiting Venezia 1-0 with a goal from Lucas Torreira to move up to sixth place and a potential spot in Europe.

The Viola have won three straight games, six of their last eight, and are unbeaten in six consecutive matches.

Torreira scored from close range following a free-kick, after Igor Julio pulled the ball back from the byline. Torreira, who is on loan from Arsenal, also helped to set up a shot for Jonathan Ikone, which hit the post.

Fiorentina moved one point ahead of Lazio and one point behind Roma. The Viola visit Juventus on Wednesday in the second leg of the Italian Cup semi-finals. Venezia remained in the drop zone after a seventh straight loss.

Last-placed Salernitana and 17th-placed Cagliari each ended rough periods with wins that could be key for avoiding relegation.

Federico Fazio and Ederson scored early for Salernitana as they beat Sampdoria 2-1 and celebrated the southern club's first win in more than three months. It was also Salernitana's first win under Davide Nicola, who was appointed as the club's third coach this season in February.

Salernitana remain bottom of the table, but have moved to within four points of safety with two matches in hand.

Alessandro Deiola volleyed in before the break as Cagliari beat Sassuolo 1-0 to end a run of five consecutive losses and move six points clear of the drop zone.

Meanwhile, Udinese beat Empoli 4-1, which extended the winless streak of last term's Serie B champions to 16 matches.