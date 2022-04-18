Police probe alleged sectarian & anti-Catholic singing by Rangers fans

Police Scotland investigating alleged sectarian and anti-Catholic singing by a group of Rangers fans being escorted to Hampden Park on Sunday; Rangers beat Celtic to reach the Scottish Cup final for the first time since 2016

Police Scotland are investigating alleged sectarian and anti-Catholic singing by a group of Rangers fans being escorted to Hampden Park on Sunday.

The group were being moved away by officers from an area of "high risk", before Rangers' 2-1 extra-time win over Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Chief superintendent Mark Sutherland, divisional commander for Greater Glasgow, said the priority at the time was to move the supporters away from the area.

They are now looking back at video footage for alleged sectarian and anti-Catholic chants.

He said: "The Scottish Cup semi-final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Sunday 17 April was a large and complex operation that involved officers working with a range of partners across the country to ensure the match went ahead safely and with minimal disruption to the wider public.

"Police Scotland had a proportionate plan in place to support the event and to deal swiftly with acts of violence, disorder and anti-social behaviour.

"Prior to kick off a group of Rangers supporters were escorted to the stadium. The focus of the policing operation at this time was public safety and the quick movement away from an area where there was a high risk of disorder between supporter groups.

"Video evidence footage was taken at that time and enquiries are now ongoing into alleged sectarian and anti-Catholic singing from those being escorted.

"Anti-Catholic and indeed all forms of hate crime are completely unacceptable and today's events again remind us of the ongoing challenges we have in some parts of Scotland with sectarianism.

"Police Scotland must of course play its part in a wider and joined up response and I expect arrests to be made following today's match."